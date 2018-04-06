|
|[April 19, 2018]
|
New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices
Masimo (NASDAQ:
MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at the 2018
Annual Meeting of the Network for the Advancement of Patient Blood
Management, Haemostatis and Thrombosis (NATA), in which researchers
investigated the utility of Masimo noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin
(SpHb®) in supporting and enhancing red blood cell (RBC)
transfusion best practices as part of post-operative patient blood
management (PBM).1
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005949/en/
Masimo Radical-7® with SpHb® and RD rainbow SET™ Sensor (Photo: Business Wire)
In the study, Prof. Baricchi and colleagues in the Transfusion Medicine
Unit, AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia and at the Department of Medicine and
Surgery at the University of Parma, Italy, sought to evaluate the
appropriateness of post-operative RBC transfusion over a three-year
period (2013-2015), before and after implementation of a patient blood
management (PBM) program. The PBM policy consisted of three months of
training followed by the introduction of noninvasive, continuous
point-of-care (POC) monitoring of patient hemoglobin using Masimo SpHb
on Masimo Radical-7® Pulse (News - Alert) CO-Oximeters®. An
initial audit of RBC transfusion appropriateness was conducted prior to
the introduction of the PBM policy, on 168 patients. A final audit,
after the policy was in place, was conducted on 205 patients. To
determine transfusion appropriateness, investigators used the guidelines
established by the Italian Society of Transfusion Medicine and
Immunohaematology (SIMTI).
The researchers found that prior to the introduction of the PBM policy,
37.7% of RBC transfusions were appropriate. After the introduction of
the PBM policy, including use of noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin
monitoring with Masimo SpHb, they found 65.4% of RBC transfusions were
appropriate, a significant increase in transfusion appropriateness.
The researchers concluded that, "In our experience, the PBM strategies
introduced improved RBC transfusion appropriateness in the
post-operative period. We believe that our PBM policy and introduction
of POC testing are a valuable support for the healthcare workers in the
transfusion decision-making process. This enhancement of transfusion
appropriateness implies clinical and managerial advantages, such as
reduced transfusion-related risks, optimization of the health care
resources and reduction of the costs."
SpHb is not intended to replace laboratory blood testing. Clinical
decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the
clinician's judgment considering among other factors: patient condition,
continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood
samples.
Refeence
-
Baricchi R, Marraccini C, Merolle L, Berni P, Bonini A, Mazzi A,
Pertinhez T.A., and Di Bartolomeo E. Patient blood management:
transfusion appropriateness in the postoperative period. Proceedings
from the 2018 NATA Annual Meeting, Lisbon, Portgual. #P30.
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive
monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and
reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET®
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been
shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and
accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been
shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in
neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2
and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™*
in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5
Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million
patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the
world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20
hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best
Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow®
Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous
monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured
invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen
content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin
(SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more
recently, Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO2,
pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®,
an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the
Masimo Open Connect® (MOC-9®) interface, enabling
other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement
capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth
with products such as the Radius-7® wearable patient monitor,
iSpO2® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the
MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo
and its products may be found at www.masimo.com.
Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www2.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.
ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale
in the United States.
*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from
University HealthSystem Consortium.
