|[April 19, 2018]
New Ciox Hires Highlight Accelerated Growth
Ciox, a leading health technology company, announces Arvind Ramakrishnan
as chief operating officer for Clinical Data Acquisition and Insights
(CDAI) operations and Hoil Kim as chief legal officer and general
counsel for Ciox. The hires underscore Ciox's transformational growth,
as the company expands into new markets and bolsters its technology
offerings.
In his new role, Ramakrishnan will focus on operational improvements and
transformation in data acquisition and coding. Before joining Ciox, he
was an executive vice president at IRI, where he oversaw global teams
and managed multi-million dollar strategic partnerships. Prior to his
work with IRI, Ramakrishnan held senior leadership roles at R1 RCM
(formerly Accretive Health) and Aon Hewitt.
"Arvind's wealth of experience in healthcare and other markets will
prove hugely valuable to our customers," says Mike Connolly, president
of Clinical Data Acquisition and Insights at Ciox. "He's a true change
agent, and his leadership will be crucial as Ciox continues its growth."
Kim came to Ciox after spending nine years at GT Advanced Technologies
as chief administrative officer, vice president and general counsel.
During his time at GT, he advised the management and board on M&A,
technology development, intellectual property and the ngotiation of
commercial contracts with global customers. Kim was previously general
counsel and head of strategic development for Cabot Corporation, a
global specialty chemicals company listed on the NYSE.
"Hoil is the kind of transformational leader who can address
complexities head-on and help take our organization to the next level,"
says Paul Roma, chief executive officer of Ciox.
As Ciox grows its clinical data acquisition and insights business, it is
increasing its services in additional markets of government and life
sciences, all built on world-class technology including optical
character recognition (OCR), natural language processing (NLP) and
Blockchain. Ramakrishnan will be tasked with helping the company scale
its operations, including coding and technology solutions, for these
markets and others. Meanwhile, Kim will oversee all legal matters for
the company, including M&A, government relations, contracts, litigation
and regulatory matters.
About Ciox
Ciox, a health technology company, is dedicated to improving U.S. health
outcomes by transforming clinical data into actionable insights. With an
unmatched network offering ubiquitous access, Ciox can acquire,
disclose, enhance and deliver medical records and discrete clinical data
from anywhere across the United States. Only Ciox has the expertise,
relationships, technology and scale to obtain and extract insights from
structured and unstructured clinical data to create value for healthcare
stakeholders. Through the HealthSource technology platform, which
includes solutions for data acquisition, release of information,
clinical coding, data abstraction, and analytics, Ciox can standardize
structured and unstructured health information. Ciox improves data
management and sharing by modernizing workflows and increasing the
accuracy and flow of information. Learn more about Ciox's solutions by
visiting www.ciox.com or
