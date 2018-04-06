[April 19, 2018] New Ciox Hires Highlight Accelerated Growth

Ciox, a leading health technology company, announces Arvind Ramakrishnan as chief operating officer for Clinical Data Acquisition and Insights (CDAI) operations and Hoil Kim as chief legal officer and general counsel for Ciox. The hires underscore Ciox's transformational growth, as the company expands into new markets and bolsters its technology offerings. In his new role, Ramakrishnan will focus on operational improvements and transformation in data acquisition and coding. Before joining Ciox, he was an executive vice president at IRI, where he oversaw global teams and managed multi-million dollar strategic partnerships. Prior to his work with IRI, Ramakrishnan held senior leadership roles at R1 RCM (formerly Accretive Health) and Aon Hewitt. "Arvind's wealth of experience in healthcare and other markets will prove hugely valuable to our customers," says Mike Connolly, president of Clinical Data Acquisition and Insights at Ciox. "He's a true change agent, and his leadership will be crucial as Ciox continues its growth." Kim came to Ciox after spending nine years at GT Advanced Technologies as chief administrative officer, vice president and general counsel. During his time at GT, he advised the management and board on M&A, technology development, intellectual property and the ngotiation of commercial contracts with global customers. Kim was previously general counsel and head of strategic development for Cabot Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company listed on the NYSE. "Hoil is the kind of transformational leader who can address complexities head-on and help take our organization to the next level," says Paul Roma, chief executive officer of Ciox. As Ciox grows its clinical data acquisition and insights business, it is increasing its services in additional markets of government and life sciences, all built on world-class technology including optical character recognition (OCR), natural language processing (NLP) and Blockchain. Ramakrishnan will be tasked with helping the company scale its operations, including coding and technology solutions, for these markets and others. Meanwhile, Kim will oversee all legal matters for the company, including M&A, government relations, contracts, litigation and regulatory matters.

About Ciox Ciox, a health technology company, is dedicated to improving U.S. health outcomes by transforming clinical data into actionable insights. With an unmatched network offering ubiquitous access, Ciox can acquire, disclose, enhance and deliver medical records and discrete clinical data from anywhere across the United States. Only Ciox has the expertise, relationships, technology and scale to obtain and extract insights from structured and unstructured clinical data to create value for healthcare stakeholders. Through the HealthSource technology platform, which includes solutions for data acquisition, release of information, clinical coding, data abstraction, and analytics, Ciox can standardize structured and unstructured health information. Ciox improves data management and sharing by modernizing workflows and increasing the accuracy and flow of information. Learn more about Ciox's solutions by visiting www.ciox.com or Twitter (News - Alert) and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419005776/en/

