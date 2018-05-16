[April 19, 2018] New Security Essentials Training from Security Innovation Helps Organizations Implement Security Controls and Meet Regulatory Requirements

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a pioneer in software security assessment and training, today announced Security Essentials – a series of 18 courses that provides essential guidance for implementation of security controls to help ensure compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. Security Essentials is modeled on NIST 800-53 security control guidelines, but applicable to virtually any infrastructure. The series provides a best-practices framework for creating security assessments, authorizations, policies, and procedures across the enterprise.

The Security Essentials training curriculum is ideal for DevOps, GRC, architects, managers, policy writers, facilities, and IT operations personnel. Learn more about Security Essentials here. “Implementing security controls for information systems, especially at the enterprise level, is a tough job – but we’re here to help the people responsible meet the challenge,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation. “In today’s high-risk cybersecurity environment, Security Essentials is an effective and high ROI training program that provides guidance on the most important controls to help organizations reduce enterprise risk.” While Security Essentials can benefit any enterprise looking to improve its cybersecurity readiness, it is especilly useful to industries most impacted by NIST 800-53, including Oil & Gas, Energy, Banking, Manufacturing, and large organizations that do business with the Federal Government. Built for Success Built on Security Innovation’s 16 years of expertise as a leader in cybersecurity education, Security Essentials courses are 10- to 15-minutes long and cover key requirements, while providing meaningful examples of common risks and mitigations.

The series includes courses in Management Security, Access Control for Mobile Devices, Secure Configuration Management, Risk Assessment, System and Information Integrity, Security Planning Policy and Procedures, Information Security Program Planning, Incident Response, Security Audit and Accountability, Security Assessment and Authorization, Identification and Authentication, Physical and Environmental Protection, Security Engineering Principles, Application Protection, Data Protection, Security Maintenance Policies, and Media Protection. More Than 2 Million Trained Security Innovation provides the industry’s widest and deepest set of cybersecurity training for employees across organizations. Over 2 million professionals have been trained and users can benefit in “three key” cybersecurity areas: Application Security training for software development

Security Essentials training for deployment/IT/Ops/GRC teams

Information Security and Privacy Awareness (ISPA) training for end users Click here to learn why Security Innovation is the worldwide leader in software security training and assessment services. About Security Innovation

Since 2002, organizations have relied on Security Innovation for our unique software security expertise to help secure and protect sensitive data in the most challenging environments - automobiles, desktops, web applications, mobile devices and in the cloud. A best in class security training, assessment and consulting provider, Security Innovation has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Training for four consecutive years. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. Security Innovation Media Contact:

Derek Beckwith

dbeckwith@securityinnovation.com, 617-331-3567

