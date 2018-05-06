[April 18, 2018] New Data Shows Biodesix Blood Test Reliably Detects Additional Mutations in Patients with NSCLC

BOULDER, Colo., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix®, Inc. is presenting new data today demonstrating the ability of the company’s droplet digital PCR (ddPCR™)-based platform to reliably detect an extended series of EGFR exon 19 deletion (del19) variants in the blood of patients with lung cancer. The data will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018, taking place April 14-18 in Chicago, Ill.

“Our partners at biopharmaceutical companies have found that blood-based molecular testing can speed the development of and patient access to effective therapies. By adding other variants that can be detected by our platform, we expect to facilitate more clinical studies by our partners,” said David Brunel, Biodesix CEO. The company’s platform has already been used in the AURA study by Astra-Zeneca; study findings were presented in June, 2017 at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The study evaluated the analytical performance and clinical development of a single assay that can detect up to fifteen EGFR del19 variants, while maintaining a rapid turn-around time. With minimal changes to the existing workflow for the company’s GeneStrat test, an analytic limit of detection of 0.02% in a background of normal wild-type DNA was achieved. The study was conducted on both clinical and analytical data sets. Clinical concordance with the GeneStrat test was 100%. Total turnaround time for the test remains 72 hours or less. AACR Poster details: Title: Highly multiplexed diagnostic test for the detection of extended EGFR del19 variants in patients with NSCLC (Poster #5573/5)

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 18, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Central Time

Authors: Hestia Mellert, Ph. D., Leisa Jackson, Kristin Alexander, Amanda Weaver, Dianna Maar, Ph. D., Dawne Shelton. Ph. D, Gary Pestano, Ph. D.

Location: Exhibit Hall A, McCormick Place South (Level 3), Poster Section 26, Liquid Biopsy 5 AACR 2018 meeting abstracts are currently available on the AACR website. The Biodesix AACR 2018 abstract is also available on Biodesix.com. The poster will be available April 23. About Biodesix® Biodesix is a molecular diagnostics company advancing the development of innovative, multi-omic blood tests in oncology to enable precision medicine. Biodesix discovers, develops and commercializes multivariate protein and genomic liquid biopsy tests, including the

GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests, that deliver results within 72 hours. The company is changing the standard of care by providing physicians with diagnostic tests and with the Biodesix Lung Reflex™ testing strategy, for better therapeutic guidance, more accurate prognosis and enhanced disease monitoring to improve patient outcomes. At the forefront of personalized medicine, Biodesix is developing new tests to identify patients who may benefit from immunotherapies. In addition to developing novel diagnostics independently, the company partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop companion diagnostics for use with therapeutic agents. For more information about Biodesix, please visit www.biodesix.com. Contacts: Rachel Biederman 720-214-5774 rachel.biederman@biodesix.com Michele Parisi 925-429-1850 mparisi@forwardhealthinc.com

