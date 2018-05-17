|
|[April 17, 2018]
|
New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon's Acquisition of Whole Foods
IRI®, the global leader in innovative solutions and services
for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced the third in a
series of IRI Market Shift Studies, providing retailers and
manufacturers with the understanding and data to respond efficiently and
intelligently to new market dynamics. The latest study analyzes the
impact Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods Market is having on
the retail landscape, as well as shopper behavior and expectations.
The recent transaction provides U.S. shoppers with the opportunity to
shop for groceries through traditional retail channels with benefits
from Amazon's e-commerce model, including improved pricing and expanded
customer services. While synergies of the acquisition, such as benefits
to Amazon Prime subscribers in Whole Foods stores, are not yet fully
realized, they have already begun to shape behavior. For example, 71
percent of Whole Foods shoppers with Amazon Prime memberships are more
satisfied with their experience at Whole Foods and are more likely to
shop there. Furthermore, anticipated benefits, such as free grocery
delivery, are expected to motivate over 60 percent of shoppers to buy
more of their groceries at Whole Foods Market stores.
Since Amazon POS data is not readily available, retailers and
manufacturers rely on shopper-based insights to understand and track how
Amazon with Whole Foods Market is likely to impact their business, from
changing shopper behavior to local pricing impacts. IRI's Market Shift
Study includes unique insights from customer shopper surveys,
store-by-store competition analyses, and market-level price and trip
analyses. The analytics package, which will be updated quarterly, aims
to arm CPG companies with insights to navigate a changing retail
environment and identify new opportunities to compete.
"IRI's Market Shift Study empowers retailers and manufacturers with the
data and insights they need to make more impactful investments and more
effectively compete in the evolving retail landscape," said Fernando
Salido, executive vice president of Shopper Analytics, Consumer and
Shopper Marketing for IRI. "IRI has identified the key category,
consumer segment and location impacts of Amazon's acquisition of Whole
Foods. Results from this study reveal that the combination of Amazon and
Whole Foods is acceleratng dramatic shifts in shoppers' expectations
around assortment, pricing, home deliveries and e-commerce."
The IRI Market Shift Study series includes additional reports addressing
key questions in the retail marketplace today, including:
-
How to compete with new retailers in the U.S. market
-
How to compete with retailers that are rapidly expanding into new
markets
-
How to measure market share when more than 50 percent of food dollars
are purchased outside traditional CPG outlets
The insights are available now in three different packages to meet the
varying needs of different retailers and manufacturers. For more
information, contact IRI at Customer.Interaction.Center@IRIworldwide.com.
Helpful Links
Lidl Market Shift Study Press Release: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/insights/news/New-IRI-Report-Analyzes-Impact-of-Lidl%E2%80%99s-Entry-into-the-U-S-Market
Aldi Market Shift Study Press Release: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/insights/news/IRI-Report-Analyzes-Impact-of-ALDI%E2%80%99s-Expansion
About the IRI Partner Ecosystem:
IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for
clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of
best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range
of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create
innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help
its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various
markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its
partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open
ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions
and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading
companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group,
comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard
Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle (News - Alert), Research Now, Simulmedia,
SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant and
others.
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers and media companies to grow their businesses. With the largest
repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all
integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps
to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to
remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with
consumers and deliver market-leading growth. A confluence of major
external events - a revolution in consumer buying, big data coming into
its own, advanced analytics and automated consumer activation - is
leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries.
Ensure your business can leverage data at www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005397/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]