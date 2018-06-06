|
New Research Report on the Global Big Data as a Service Market | Technavio
Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
big data as a service market. This new report will provide
expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new upgraded market research report on the global big data as a service market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will
also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.
The upgraded research report on the big data as a service market is an
integral part of Technavio's cloud
computing portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the cloud computing market, covering
different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered
include open stack, backup as a service, cloud-based managed services,
cloud infrastructure services, and bot services.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio's previous report on the global
big data as a service market projected that the Americas showed
the highest growth potential and accounted for a market share of nearly
51% in 2015. In the Americas, the US was the major market in the region
as the country was home to major market players. Several companies in
the US are adopting big data technologies to improve risk management and
customer target marketing abilities. To gain a competitive edge over
their competitors, many banks in the US are leveraging big data
technologies. Therefore, the increasing adoption of big data augmented
the market.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
"The increasing use of cloud-based predictive analytics is a major
driver for the market. Lately, there has been an upsurge in the number
of predictive modeling tools, along with interactive visualization and
automation. These tools help in accelerating the methods of developing,
ascertaining, and analyzing predictive models that are used by financial
institutions for conducting operations such as customer analytics,
product innovation, risk reporting, and threat management. Additionally,
organizations are streamlining their sales pipelines from lead
generation to customer base resulting in the generation of large volumes
of customer data. The market is expected to grow further owing to the
increasing number of industries such as retail, banking, insurance, and
financial services adopting big data solutions."
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
big data as a service market for the period 2018-2022 is
available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
|
|
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
