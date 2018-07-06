|
|[April 12, 2018]
|
New Relic Announces Executive Promotions Designed to Drive Continued Global Customer Success
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced the promotion of two executives
designed to drive the continued growth and success of the company's
customers around the world. EVP of Global Sales, Erica Ruliffson
Schultz, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting into New
Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne, Schultz will be responsible for driving
the company's entire Go-To-Market organization, including Alliances &
Channels, Marketing and Technical Sales, Services and Support, in
addition to her previous responsibilities running the global sales
organization. In addition, SVP of Global Technical Sales, Services and
Support, Roger Scott, has been promoted to EVP, Chief Customer Officer.
Reporting into Schultz, he will assume responsibility for Customer
Success, Renewals and New Relic University, in addition to his existing
responsibilities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006338/en/
Erica Ruliffson Schultz promoted as New Relic's Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
These executive promotions come as New Relic kicked off its new fiscal
year on April 1st and prepares for its annual Sales kick-off next week.
Over the past three years through December 31, 2017, the company's
revenue has grown at a 47 percent compounded annual growth rate, while
the percentage of annualized recurring revenue (ARR) coming from
enterprise paid business accounts has grown from approximately 30
percent to 52 percent of total ARR over the same period. At the same
time, the company reported in February that it counts over 50 percent of
the Fortune 100 as customers and has over 2,000 enterprise paid business
accounts.
Under the leadership of Schultz and Scott, the company's Go-To-Market
organization has been aligned to partner closely with customers around
their critical digital teams and priorities. By increasing end-user
adoption and standardization on the New Relic Platform, enterprises
including 21st Century Fox, American Eagle Outfitters, Ancestry.com,
BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc., Citrix, Cox Enterprises, Domino's Pizza
Enterpries Ltd, IBM (News - Alert), John Lewis Plc, McCormick & Company, News Corp,
Ocado, and U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., West Corp. are able to get
more value from their investment with New Relic by helping them
accelerate their cloud adoption and DevOps transformation initiatives.
"Over the past several years, Erica and Roger have been instrumental in
driving New Relic's growth and helping us become a trusted partner to
many of the world's most important companies. In their new roles, they
will continue to be focused on accelerating our customers' success,"
said Cirne.
"Modern companies are under intense pressure to deliver value to their
customers faster in the digital economy. New Relic plays an important
role in helping them increase their pace of innovation," said Schultz.
"In my expanded role, I look forward to building upon a go-to-market
practice that has made New Relic indispensable to customers, as they
master the complexity of modern software, embrace cloud technologies and
DevOps practices, and succeed in digital moments of truth with their
customers."
"New Relic is committed to delivering on our promise to help customers
accelerate their adoption of the cloud, reduce their time to deploy new
features, and reduce their mean time to resolution of critical service
issues," said Scott. "We will continue to partner with leading companies
around the world to help them leverage New Relic's platform to
successfully drive critical business initiatives."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding the benefit of recent executive promotions to
the company and its customers. The achievement or success of the matters
covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's
current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to
substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in
circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could
affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking
statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic
makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most
recent Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2017,
particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New
Relic's Investor Relations website at https://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006338/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]