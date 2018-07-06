|
New, Re-Imagined ESPN App - with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service - Launches to Sports Fans Today
The new ESPN App launches today with a completely re-imagined
experience that includes the seamless integration of ESPN+, the
first-ever multi-sport, direct-to-consumer premium subscription
streaming service from The Walt Disney (News - Alert) Company's Direct-to-Consumer and
International group, in partnership with ESPN. At launch, the new ESPN
App will be presented by Audi and ESPN+ will be backed by
American Express.
Already the industry benchmark and number one sports app, the new ESPN
App - now combined with ESPN+ - elevates the digital sports experience,
giving sports fans the premier, all-in-one digital sports platform with
easy access to all of ESPN's news, scores, analysis, video and audio
content. With enhanced design and mobility in mind, the new ESPN app and
ESPN+ are available across mobile and connected living room devices --
with an optimized experience for each platform.
"This next-generation app is ESPN's most sophisticated and elegant
digital product experience, and a central piece of our next era of
innovation," said James Pitaro,
ESPN President and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks. "No one is
in a better position than ESPN to serve sports fans. With this launch,
fans will find a re-imagined, easy to use and increasingly personalized
experience that puts all of ESPN's incredible content at their
fingertips like never before. With the exciting introduction of ESPN+,
they'll also get more sports content than ever, with direct access to
thousands of live games, incredible original programs and an unmatched
on-demand library, all at a great price."
Added Kevin
Mayer, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, The
Walt Disney Company, "The launch of ESPN+ marks a new era of
innovation for The Walt Disney Company, defined by a direct and personal
relationship with our consumers. This product reflects our new
direct-to-consumer strategy focused on combining our incomparable brands
and unmatched content with industry-leading technology to give users an
unparalleled digital experience. With BAMTECH Media's state-of-the-art
video platform, ESPN+ delivers an incredible experience for fans with a
rich slate of content only ESPN can deliver."
THE ESPN APP PRESENTED BY AUDI: THE
PREMIER, ALL-IN-ONE DIGITAL SPORTS PLATFORM
The new ESPN App presented by Audi is now more personal and
dynamic than ever - delivering a unique experience to every fan,
while also enabling meaningful curation and presentation from ESPN's
unmatched storytellers, journalists and content creators. Its design and
technological platform elevates the leading sports app to new levels of
quality and gives fans a premier, all-in-one digital access point for
everything ESPN offers, including:
-
SCORES, NEWS, HIGHLIGHTS, AUDIO:
The world's leading sports scores, news, features and analysis, video
highlights and clips, and the leading library of live and on-demand
sports audio content;
-
"TV EVERYWHERE" VIDEO: Authenticated live
and on-demand access for pay TV subscribers to ESPN's U.S. linear and
digital networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC (News - Alert) Network, SEC
Network +, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Longhorn
Network, ACC Network Extra);
-
ESPN+: Direct-to-consumer
subscription streaming access to thousands of additional live sporting
events, original content and shows, and on-demand video library.
The app's new design delivers a rich, easy-to-use interface that
enhances personalization and discoverability - presenting content in a
myriad of ways to customize it to each individual fan. The powerful
technological platform surfaces ESPN content based on favorite teams,
sports and leagues as well as ESPN's award-winning journalism and
personality, anytime, anywhere, better than ever.
On mobile devices, the ESPN App has five primary navigation menus:
-
HOME: The most personalized and complete content experience. A
dynamic feed that allows each fan to be presented with any type of
relevant ESPN content and coverage -- scores, news, video clips, live
events, features, analysis, graphics, statistics and more. The home
feed balances what is important to each individual fan and the most
important and compelling content that ESPN knows sports fans need.
-
SCORES: Immediate access to all the latest scores that fans
follow every day, prioritizing favorite teams and sports right at the
top.
-
WATCH: A new, completely re-imagined and fully integrated live
and on-demand video experience featuring three tiers of video access,
all powered by BAMTECH Media's best-in-class video platform:
-
Video Clips and Highlights - accessible to all users, ESPN
offers the most complete library of highlights, clips and
short-form sports video - logging hundreds of millions of views
every month;
-
"TV Everywhere" Streaming - for pay TV subscribers, live
and on-demand access to ESPN's U.S. linear and digital networks;
-
ESPN+ - for subscribers of the direct-to-consumer streaming
service, access to thousands of additional live sporting events,
original content and shows, and on-demand video library.
-
LISTEN: The leading library of sports audio content, including
live ESPN Radio streaming and a lineup of top sports podcasts
accessible on demand.
-
SPORTS: One-click access to a fan's favorite teams, leagues and
sports and quick navigation to complete coverage of any of the dozens
of sports and leagues ESPN covers around the world.
On digital living room devices, the ESPN App delivers a dynamic and
comprehensive sports streaming experience, with four primary navigation
menus:
-
FEATURED: A curation of content stacks aggregating live evnts,
on-demand programming, clips and highlights from across all ESPN
networks, platforms and ESPN+ personalized to a fan's favorite teams
and sports as well as ESPN's editorial picks.
-
ESPN+: A dedicated ESPN+ section surfacing the best live,
upcoming, on-demand and library content available to subscribers.
-
ORIGINALS: Bringing ESPN's unmatched library of on-demand
shows, films, editorial features, long-form storytelling and more to
life, allowing fans to discover and binge VOD content anytime,
anywhere.
-
BROWSE: Discover the entire library of on-demand content
available, including featured programming and recommendations.
ESPN+ BACKED BY AMERICAN EXPRESS: MORE
SPORTS. MORE GAMES. MORE ESPN
ESPN+ backed by American Express leverages BAMTECH Media's video
and commerce platform to offer fans thousands of additional live events,
on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN's
linear TV or digital networks. This includes hundreds of MLB, NHL and
MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college
sports, international rugby, cricket, the full library of ESPN Films
(including 30 for 30) and more."For the launch of ESPN+, our
focus has been on applying the innovations in direct-to-consumer
technology we've built at BAMTECH over the years to create an all-new
best-in-class consumer experience that brings sports fans more of the
content they love, wherever, whenever they want," added Michael
Paull, President, BAMTECH Media. "ESPN+ launches with
several exciting product features, including an upgraded HD stream
quality to make the action crisper and cleaner, and decreased video load
time, getting fans into the live action faster."
As part of a subscription to ESPN+, fans will receive app and streaming
experience enhancements that include:
-
Value & Flexibility - 7-day free trial, followed by a
subscription fee of just $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, with the
ability to cancel at any time. During the first week of launch (April
12-18) fans are being offered a special extended 30-day free trial
subscription backed by American Express;
-
HD Streaming - high-definition, 60 frames per second
stream quality makes the action crisper and cleaner;
-
Live Pause, Rewind and Restart - pause, rewind and
start-from-the-beginning functionality for all live and on-demand
content, all with the ability to multitask on devices while streaming;
-
Limited Advertising - ESPN+ subscribers get a differentiated
advertising experience throughout the entire ESPN App or website, with
no display ads and no pre-roll ads within video content (ads remain in
the natural advertising breaks of live sports content);
-
Sports Marketplace - the ability to also subscribe to
additional premium streaming services like MLB.TV (and NHL.TV,
beginning in 2018-19) all within the ESPN app environment.
At launch, the new ESPN App with ESPN+ will be available on the
following devices and platforms, with more to follow:
-
Amazon - Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV smart TVs and Fire
Tablets (4th generation and newer).
-
Apple (News - Alert) - iPhone,
iPad and Apple TV. The ESPN App with ESPN+ will also be supported
in the Apple
TV App on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.
-
Google - Android (News - Alert) phones, Android TV and Chromecast.
ESPN+ PROGRAMMING
Subscribers will have access to a programming lineup powered by four key
pillars of content that include thousands of live sports
events, high-quality original shows and films, exclusive studio
programs and an unmatched on-demand library.
LIVE SPORTS - Thousands of games and events from professional
leagues and international sports as well as college sports from nearly
two dozen conferences across the country, including:
-
MLB - A daily game, seven days per week, throughout the regular
season, a total of more than 180 games that will include every MLB
team.*
-
NHL - Beginning with the 2018-19 season, a daily game
throughout the regular season (in keeping with the NHL schedule), a
total of more than 180 hockey games* -- as well as on-demand replays
of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
MLS - the
entire MLS LIVE out-of-market schedule with more than 250 games*
this season, as well as the
local-market home for the Chicago Fire, exclusively
bringing 23 Fire matches to fans in Chicago.
-
College Sports - thousands of live events - including football,
basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics,
swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf and more -
from 20 conferences across the country.
-
Top Rank Boxing - Hundreds of live boxing matches, including 18
ESPN+ exclusive Top Rank fight cards throughout the year, all Top
Rank on ESPN undercard fights, re-airs of all Top Rank on
ESPN and Top Rank on ESPN PPV bouts, plus
weigh-ins and more.
-
PGA Tour Golf - 50 days of coverage from 20 PGA tour events,
including the RBC Heritage, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Memorial
Tournament presented by Nationwide, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the
FedExCup Playoffs and more.
-
Grand Slam Tennis - Hundreds of men's and women's singles,
doubles and other matches, from the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the
US Open.
-
Cricket - Hundreds of Test, ODI and T20 format matches from New
Zealand Cricket and Cricket Ireland.
-
Rugby - Hundreds of matches from SANZAAR Rugby, the HSBC World
Rugby Sevens series, and Major League Rugby.
-
Canadian Football League - Nearly 200 games from Canada's
professional league.
-
English Football League - Approximately 200 total matches,
including an average of four per week from Sky Bet Championship
Playoffs, League 1 and League 2, plus six matches per month from the
EFL Cup (beginning in August) and 16 matches per month throughout the
EFL 2018-19 season.
-
UEFA Nations League - Over 100 live matches from the newly
created tournament. Pay TV customers with an ESPN+ subscription will
be able to access the entire tournament including the 36 UNL matches
on ESPN linear networks and ESPN3.
-
United Soccer League - Approximately 450 USL matches this
season.
ORIGINALS - Exclusive, original content developed
specifically for ESPN+, including original documentaries, docu-series
and more.
-
30 for 30 Documentary "The Last Days of Knight" - The first
film in the award-winning series to appear exclusively on ESPN+.
-
Draft Academy - Exclusive access to ESPN's series that
delivers a personal, behind-the-scenes look at top prospects leading
up to the 2018 NFL Draft.
-
Quest for the Stanley Cup - Weekly behind-the-scenes
documentary series that goes on the ice, in locker rooms, and inside
the minds of the players and coaches for an all-access pass during the
high-stakes NHL Playoffs.
SHOWS - New and exclusive ESPN studio programming devoted to
multiple sports and sports topics, including:
-
Detail (NBA) - Written, produced and
hosted by Kobe Bryant, this basketball analysis show will provide his
unparalleled insights and game observations about an ESPN-covered game
played the day before.
-
In The Crease (NHL) - A nightly hockey show
co-hosted by ESPN's Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose providing
comprehensive highlights and analysis.
-
ESPN FC (Soccer) - ESPN's daily soccer
news and information, highlights and analysis program hosted by Dan
Thomas joined by top analysts and ESPN's renowned journalists from
around the globe. New shows will be available weekdays and Sundays
only on ESPN+.
LIBRARY - An unmatched sports archive featuring thousands of
hours of on-demand programs and past sporting events. At launch, this
includes:
-
30 for 30 Archive - The entire archive of
the award-winning documentary films (more than 100 in total). ESPN+
will be the only platform where fans can access the full library.
-
E:60 and SC Featured - The best
of ESPN's award-winning newsmagazine program, E:60, and
storytelling brand, SC Featured.
-
The Masters Films - Annual recaps of 57 years of The Masters,
beginning with Arnold Palmer's 1960 victory, and going right up until
2017.
-
Becoming - A program for youth and families, profiling the
journeys of some of today's top athletes and how they got their start.
Co-executive produced by LeBron James and business partner Maverick
Carter.
-
Jon Gruden's QB Camp - More than 60 episodes of Jon Gruden
working with and talking to top QB prospects before they played a snap
in the NFL. Among the subjects: Jimmy Garoppolo, Case Kennum, Russell
Wilson, Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, Derek Carr and Dak Prescott.
-
Indy 500 - More than 50 annual documentaries capturing the
stories of one of the world's greatest auto racing events, from the
1960s to present day.
-
Boxing Libraries - an unmatched, on-demand treasure chest of
the greatest fights of all time, including hundreds of fights from the ESPN
Big Fights Library and the Top Rank archive, such as
Ali vs. Frazier I-III, Ali vs. Foreman, Duran vs. Leonard I-III,
Hagler vs. Hearns,Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, among many, many more.
For more information and the latest updates regarding ESPN+, visit the ESPN+
Media Kit.
* Blackouts Apply
About Disney Direct-to-Consumer and
International
Comprised of Disney's international media businesses and the Company's
various streaming services, the Direct-to-Consumer and International
segment aligns technology, content and distribution platforms to expand
the Company's global footprint and deliver world-class, personalized
entertainment experiences to consumers around the world. The recently
announced segment is responsible for The Walt Disney Company's
direct-to-consumer businesses globally, including the ESPN+ sports
streaming service, programmed in partnership with ESPN; the upcoming
Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service; and the Company's
ownership stake in Hulu. As part of the Direct-to-Consumer and
International segment, BAMTECH Media, developer of the ESPN+ and
Disney-branded streaming platforms, oversees all consumer-facing digital
technology and products across the Company.
About ESPN
ESPN, Inc. is the leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment
company featuring the broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets
with over 50 business entities. Reaching fans across television, digital
media, audio, print and more, it has unparalleled scope, scale,
consumption and brand strength. Based in Bristol, Conn., the company is
80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney
Company. The Hearst Corporation (News - Alert) holds a 20 percent interest in ESPN.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005734/en/
