|
|[April 11, 2018]
|
New Kingland Platform Updates Focus on Enterprise Requirements
Kingland Systems continues to enhance its fourth generation Kingland
Platform by providing zero downtime deployment of the latest platform
components, improving the performance, availability and security of
microservices transactions, and refining the Artificial Intelligence and
Natural Language Processing capabilities used to extract data from PDF
documents.
"We've enhanced the Platform's ability to discover and extract data from
machine-readable and scanned PDF documents, allowing organizations to
improve the accuracy and efficiency of text mining and analysis with
respect to their specific data extraction requirements. This is another
important step in our commitment to rolling out data-focused AI and NLP
capabilities," said Kingland CTO Jason Toyne.
The Kingland Platform exploits microservices as part of its more than 40
complementary components, focusing on device-independent software that
can be reached from anywhere and can keep up with the changing needs of
the user. These microservices play an integral role in helping clients
discover data and gain additional context around their complex and
unique enterprise data requirements. Microservices offer a number of
benefits for clients including operational cost savings, reduced
revision risk due to less code, improved scalability to meet user load,
and more.
"With more than 25 years of industry knowledge, the Kingland team
understands how to reduce risk associated with the variability of
unstructured data," Toyne said. "By providing industry-specific
soutions, our clients are discovering, collecting and making better
decisions from all their data and from any source."
Platform Updates:
-
Cross Microservices Transaction Support - Improved transaction
management increases data consistency.
-
Container Based Deployments and Scaling - New DevSecOps capabilities
allow seamless scaling and zero downtime deployment of all Kingland
4th Generation Platform components.
-
Collector Data Lake - Framework allows the combination of both batch
and stream based data to be used in AI and Enterprise Data Management
solutions.
-
Reference Data Management UI - Clients can seamlessly manage reference
data through the Platform Data Management UI.
"Our clients rely on the Kingland Platform to solve unique data,
regulatory, and customer-focused problems," Toyne said. "By embedding
the Platform with our years of industry experience, we are continuing to
invest in our ability to reliably deliver enterprise-class solutions
that take advantage of these new technologies."
Learn
more about the Kingland Platform.
About Kingland
Kingland develops and manages enterprise-class software solutions using
its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts. Leading
public accounting firms, banks, broker dealers, asset managers,
financial utilities, insurance companies, and retailers look to Kingland
to create solutions for data management, risk management, regulatory
compliance, independence, customer insight challenges, and more. The
Kingland Platform is a highly secure, cloud-optimized suite of software
ranging from cognitive capabilities including artificial intelligence,
natural language processing, and machine learning, as well as enterprise
data management, analytics, and enterprise workflow capabilities. For 25
years, Kingland's managed solutions have helped data-intensive,
highly-regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their
business and protect their reputation. For more information, please
visit www.kingland.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005595/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]