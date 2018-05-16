[April 11, 2018] New Kingland Platform Updates Focus on Enterprise Requirements

Kingland Systems continues to enhance its fourth generation Kingland Platform by providing zero downtime deployment of the latest platform components, improving the performance, availability and security of microservices transactions, and refining the Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing capabilities used to extract data from PDF documents. "We've enhanced the Platform's ability to discover and extract data from machine-readable and scanned PDF documents, allowing organizations to improve the accuracy and efficiency of text mining and analysis with respect to their specific data extraction requirements. This is another important step in our commitment to rolling out data-focused AI and NLP capabilities," said Kingland CTO Jason Toyne. The Kingland Platform exploits microservices as part of its more than 40 complementary components, focusing on device-independent software that can be reached from anywhere and can keep up with the changing needs of the user. These microservices play an integral role in helping clients discover data and gain additional context around their complex and unique enterprise data requirements. Microservices offer a number of benefits for clients including operational cost savings, reduced revision risk due to less code, improved scalability to meet user load, and more. "With more than 25 years of industry knowledge, the Kingland team understands how to reduce risk associated with the variability of unstructured data," Toyne said. "By providing industry-specific soutions, our clients are discovering, collecting and making better decisions from all their data and from any source." Platform Updates: Cross Microservices Transaction Support - Improved transaction management increases data consistency.

Container Based Deployments and Scaling - New DevSecOps capabilities allow seamless scaling and zero downtime deployment of all Kingland 4th Generation Platform components.

Collector Data Lake - Framework allows the combination of both batch and stream based data to be used in AI and Enterprise Data Management solutions.

Reference Data Management UI - Clients can seamlessly manage reference data through the Platform Data Management UI. "Our clients rely on the Kingland Platform to solve unique data, regulatory, and customer-focused problems," Toyne said. "By embedding the Platform with our years of industry experience, we are continuing to invest in our ability to reliably deliver enterprise-class solutions that take advantage of these new technologies."

Learn more about the Kingland Platform.

