|
|[April 05, 2018]
|
New Video Innovations from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Online Experiences
Limelight Networks (News - Alert), Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a global leader in digital content delivery, will be previewing its new
WebRTC-based sub-second latency live global streaming solution as well
as highlighting new enhancements to its Limelight Video Platform and
Video Delivery Services at NAB 2018.
With Limelight's new WebRTC-based live streaming solution, video can be
streamed from anywhere in the world, to anywhere in the world, with less
than one second of latency using open and scalable technology that's
supported on standard web browsers without the use of special plug-ins.
By integrating WebRTC streaming support into the Limelight Orchestrate
Platform, content distributors will be able to easily implement scalable
live video streaming workflows such as sports broadcasting, gambling,
gaming and live auctions that require the lowest possible latency.
"Limelight makes it possible for customers to deliver the largest live
and video on-demand events at broadcast quality to virtually any device,
anywhere," said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product
Management at Limelight Networks. "With our WebRTC-based low-latency
live streaming, we expect to be first to offer scalable global
sub-second live video delivery that is natively supported in all major
browsers without the need for additional plug-ins. We're committed to
helping our customers take advantage of new business opportunities by
offering innovative and new ultra low-latency streaming experiences."
Limelight's Video
Delivery Services provde live and video on demand media management,
packaging, and delivery of broadcast-quality video through Limelight's
global private fiber backbone CDN to virtually any screen. New
capabilities and enhancements include:
-
Limelight Video Platform (LVP): Limelight's Online Video
Platform (OVP) provides integrated capabilities to manage, publish,
syndicate, measure, and monetize online video content with ease. New
enhancements include a powerful new user interface that simplifies
operation, HTML player customizations, and simplified media management.
-
Live to VOD Recording: Limelight is introducing the ability to
simultaneously stream live video while recording it for subsequent use
as Video on Demand (VOD) content. The live video streams are
automatically captured and converted to popular VOD formats during
later playback.
-
Limelight Video Acceleration: The company will also be
featuring Limelight
Video Acceleration, which reduces the delivery latency of standard
HLS and MPEG-DASH video streaming formats to as low as three seconds.
-
Multi-DRM On the Fly: This recently-introduced integrated
Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution from Limelight simplifies the
encryption and delivery of content in all popular DRM formats. It
significantly reduces the costs of managing and storing the encrypted
content by encoding and encrypting content "on the fly" to match each
viewer's specific device requirements.
Limelight will be demonstrating its new WebRTC-based sub-second latency
streaming solution at NAB 2018 in the South Hall Upper booth #SU11621.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, a global leader in
digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online
audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver
digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate
Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite
of capabilities and services to help you address all your content
delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important
content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital
experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com
and follow us on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005216/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]