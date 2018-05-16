[April 05, 2018] New Video Innovations from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Online Experiences

Limelight Networks (News - Alert) , Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, will be previewing its new WebRTC-based sub-second latency live global streaming solution as well as highlighting new enhancements to its Limelight Video Platform and Video Delivery Services at NAB 2018. With Limelight's new WebRTC-based live streaming solution, video can be streamed from anywhere in the world, to anywhere in the world, with less than one second of latency using open and scalable technology that's supported on standard web browsers without the use of special plug-ins. By integrating WebRTC streaming support into the Limelight Orchestrate Platform, content distributors will be able to easily implement scalable live video streaming workflows such as sports broadcasting, gambling, gaming and live auctions that require the lowest possible latency. "Limelight makes it possible for customers to deliver the largest live and video on-demand events at broadcast quality to virtually any device, anywhere," said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. "With our WebRTC-based low-latency live streaming, we expect to be first to offer scalable global sub-second live video delivery that is natively supported in all major browsers without the need for additional plug-ins. We're committed to helping our customers take advantage of new business opportunities by offering innovative and new ultra low-latency streaming experiences." Limelight's Video Delivery Services provde live and video on demand media management, packaging, and delivery of broadcast-quality video through Limelight's global private fiber backbone CDN to virtually any screen. New capabilities and enhancements include: Limelight Video Platform (LVP): Limelight's Online Video Platform (OVP) provides integrated capabilities to manage, publish, syndicate, measure, and monetize online video content with ease. New enhancements include a powerful new user interface that simplifies operation, HTML player customizations, and simplified media management.

Live to VOD Recording: Limelight is introducing the ability to simultaneously stream live video while recording it for subsequent use as Video on Demand (VOD) content. The live video streams are automatically captured and converted to popular VOD formats during later playback.

Limelight Video Acceleration: The company will also be featuring Limelight Video Acceleration, which reduces the delivery latency of standard HLS and MPEG-DASH video streaming formats to as low as three seconds.

Multi-DRM On the Fly: This recently-introduced integrated Digital Rights Management (DRM) solution from Limelight simplifies the encryption and delivery of content in all popular DRM formats. It significantly reduces the costs of managing and storing the encrypted content by encoding and encrypting content "on the fly" to match each viewer's specific device requirements. Limelight will be demonstrating its new WebRTC-based sub-second latency streaming solution at NAB 2018 in the South Hall Upper booth #SU11621.

