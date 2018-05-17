|
|[March 28, 2018]
|
New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports
There's a clear shift in how people play and think about video games
today, with Millennial gamers reporting they watch other people play
video games more than they watch traditional sports on television.
That's according to the latest State of Online Gaming research
report from Limelight
Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content
delivery, that explores consumers' gaming behaviors and expectations.
With the rise of websites featuring people playing video games and
esports, watching other people play video games online is growing in
popularity. In fact, young gamers (ages 18-25) worldwide spend an
average of three hours and 25 minutes each week watching other people
play video games online. That is nearly an hour more than the two hours
and 33 minutes they spend watching traditional sports. Gamers in South
Korea spend the most time watching other people play video games online,
with nearly half (48%) watching for more than an hour each week.
Worldwide gamers noted fast load times and speedy performance as their
top priorities in gameplay, and more than three-quarters (77 percent)
reported frustrations with the process of downloading video games.
Security is another important consideration, as more than half (57
percent) of gamers say they won't play online games or make purchases
from a gaming site that has previously experienced a security breach.
Security concerns are the highest in South Korea and France, where the
majority (71 percent and 68 percent, respectively) of gamers note they
would not visit a gaming site that has experienced a security issue.
"Video gaming - much like the rest of the media and entertainment
industry - has shifted online, leaving content vulnerable to performance
and security issues," said Michael Milligan, Senior Director at
Lmelight Networks. "With gamers playing on mobile devices, PCs, and
more advanced gaming consoles, software developers must not only focus
on creating engaging content, but also ensuring content is secure and
optimized for the best possible gaming experiences."
Additional insights from the report show:
-
Gamers want to "go pro." With the rising popularity of esports,
gamers view professional video gaming as a viable career. Nearly
one-third (32 percent) of all gamers and half of young males age 18-25
would quit their job and become a professional video game player if
they could support themselves by doing so. This is highest in the
U.K., where 42 percent of gamers want to go pro.
-
Gamers skip daily activities to keep playing. Gamers worldwide
have prioritized playing video games over basic daily activities. More
than half (62 percent) have skipped sleep, 39 percent missed a meal,
and 11 percent have missed work to keep playing a game.
-
It's about time. People who play video games play an average of
six hours a week, with 17.5 percent of gamers age 18-35 playing more
than 12 hours a week
-
Casual gaming on smartphones is gaining global popularity. The
smartphone is the most used device for gamers worldwide, and casual
single-player games such as Candy Crush or Angry Birds are played most
often.
The State of Online Gaming report is based on responses from
3,000 consumers in France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United
Kingdom, and the United States age 18 and older who play video games at
least once a week. The full report is available here.
