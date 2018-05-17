|
|[March 22, 2018]
|
New Research From Balabit Reveals More Than A Quarter Of Companies Expect To Be Breached In The Next Six Months
Nearly four in five companies (79%) were hit by a breach in the last
year, according to new research from Balabit,
a leading provider of Privileged Access Management and Log Management
solutions. The report, titled The
Known Unknowns of Cyber Security, also revealed that
seven out of ten (68%) businesses expect to be impacted by further
breaches this year, with more than a quarter anticipating a breach to
occur within the next six months.
The Unknown Network Survey, deployed in the UK, France, Germany
and the US, reveals the attitudes of 400 IT and security professionals
surrounding their IT security concerns, their experience with IT
security breaches, their understanding of how and when breaches occur,
and the strategies they're using to combat hackers.
Knowing your environment
The majority of businesses know very little about the nature of the
security breaches that take place within their organizations. Whilst a
high percentage of companies have experienced a breach, less than half
of respondents (48%) feel fully confident that they would know if a
breach had even happened, meaning that more could have taken place
without their knowledge. Furthermore, only 42% of respondents feel very
confident about what data was accessed during a breach, and a mere 39%
were fully confident that they could identify the source of a breach.
Privileged users, who are granted the most access within an
organization, are vulnerable to attack and can open the door to insider
threats, leading to internal tension around the development of cohesive
security strategies. With half of all security breaches being
employee-related, 69% of senior IT professionals agree that an insider
data breach is the biggest threat they are facing in network security.
"Attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated and every organization
is at risk," said Csaba Krasznay, security evangelist, Balabit.
"Security is no longer about simply keeping the bad guys out. Security
teams must continuously monitor what their own users are doing with
their access rights, as part of a comprehensive and cohesive security
strategy."
"What's really alarming, though, is that the majority of businesses know
very little about the nature of the security breaches that are happening
to them. Many even admit that a security breach could quite feasibly go
unnoticed. That's how loose a grip we've got on them, or how little we
really understand them. We know about breaches, sure - but we really
don't know enough," Krasznay continued.
Turning the security unknowns into knowns
The research showed that 80% of respondents agree that educating
employees is key to securing the network. The truth is, however, that
businesses must aim for a balance between technology and employee
education in order to tackle the insider threat, no matter if it is a
malicious or accidental threat.
While 83% of businesses agree that technology is effective in preventing
breaches, 73% think technology struggles to keep up with security
threats. It's no surprise that there still isn't a cohesive response to
the on-going threat of cybercrime.
The research demonstrates that more often than not, when the threat is
unpredictable and already exists within a business, it is essential to
create comprehensive security strategies. This should incorporate a
balance of both employee education and appropriate security technology.
This way, organizations can ensure they understand their environments
and are prepared to tackle ever-evolving security threats.
Survey methodology
The Balabit Unknown Network Survey was undertaken on behalf of Balabit
by independent market research company Loudhouse to examine the changing
attitudes towards security in business in October/November 2017. This
research explores businesses' concerns over IT security and their
experience of IT security breaches, with a particular focus on
privileged accounts and the insider threat.
The research was run among 400 senior IT people with responsibility or
visibility for network security.
About Balabit
Balabit, a One Identity Business, is a leading provider of Privileged
Access Management (PAM) and Log Management solutions that help
businesses reduce the risk of data breaches associated with privileged
accounts.
Balabit's integrated PAM solution protects organizations in real-time
from threats posed by the misuse of high risk and privileged accounts.
Solutions include Privileged Session Manager and Privileged Account
Analytics, which together help organizations prevent, detect, and
respond to cyber attacks involving privileged accounts, including both
insider threats and external attacks using hi-jacked credentials.
Working in conjunction with existing security tools, Balabit Privileged
Access Management enables a flexible and people-centric approach to
improving security without adding additional constraints to working
practices.
Founded in 2000, Balabit has a proven track record, with 25 Fortune 100
customers and more than 1,000,000 corporate users worldwide. The company
operates globally with offices across the United States and Europe,
together with network of reseller partners.
For more information, visit www.balabit.com,
read the Balabit
blog, or follow on Twitter via
@balabit, LinkedIn or Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180322005158/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]