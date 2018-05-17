[March 22, 2018] New mSpy Features are Sound Solution to Child Cyberbullying Problem

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- mSpy added Kik and Instagram monitoring features to the batch of existing ones: Viber, WhatsApp, Line, Telegram, Snapchat, Tinder, Skype, Hangouts, iMessage, Facebook Messenger, thus completing the full spectrum of monitoring opportunities. For the record, teens spend an average 9 hours per day on entertaining media and tweens spend an average 6 hours (not counting time spent using media for academic results and home routines). Specifically, 76% of American kids use Instagram, and 40% use messaging apps like Kik and WhatsApp. This makes their chances of encountering cyberbullying more than real. Kik and Instagram constitute the main cyberbullying channels because of their uncensored, uncontrolled character. From now on, parents can view Kik and Instagram direct messages and shared multimedia files. As a result, they can control the nature of relationships and track to see if their kid creates apositive digital persona on the web. The latter means kids not posting provocative material (nude pictures, rude comments), which can ruin their reputation and negatively affect future academic and career achievements due to the police records. In October, a 10-year-old boy Jamari Terrell Williams took his own life after being bullied online. The mSpy release is a timely answer to the State House anti-bullying bill, passed after the Alabama fifth grader's suicide. The law advocates for creating more favorable conditions to report incidents of cyberbullying and threats of violence.

"The story of Jamari Terrell Williams and many others nationwide show that tech manufacturers should be vigilant about up-to-date online risks threatening kids' sanity and provide solid solutions to each of them," said Rachel Burnham, the CMO at mSpy.com. About mSpy:

mSpy is a parental control application that allows parents to monitor their kids' online activity and manage their screen time. Available for both iPhone and Android, the app is regularly updated and accompanied by 24/7 online support. For more information, please visit: https://www.mSpy.com/. Contact Info:

