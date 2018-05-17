[March 21, 2018] New Cloudentity Platform Offers Enhanced Security - At DevOps Speed

SEATTLE, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudentity, a cloud-based security platform named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, has launched a self-service security mesh for Identity and API security. This service, targeted at enterprise application developers, is now accessible at https://www.cloudentity.com/ Security Impeding Developer Productivity In today's digital world, data is typically the company's most valuable asset. As a result, it's more important than ever to secure valuable data when developing new software products. Software security is often rushed by developers and invisible to end-users, yet security is still one of the most important aspects of any development project. A single misstep can lead to a catastrophic data breach exposing millions of users and destroying a respected company's reputation overnight. Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) allow developers to open communications between different pieces of software, users, and IoT devices. APIs have enabled many of the most innovative digital experiences in the modern world – without them, most of our current software products would simply not function. However, API security is often overlooked and has enabled bad actors to wreak havoc on communication and productivity tools, breac data centers, and even steal employee or customer information. Integrating Security, DevOps Into A Single Package Cloudentity's Identity Microservices enables developers to rapidly integrate security features into their APIs – from the moment that they begin coding. This avoids the issue of "backloading" security development, and helps ensure a safe, secure API architecture.

"Security should be an enabler, not a roadblock. Cloudentity allows you to include the latest security measures in your DevOps CI/CD flow to deliver a safe customer experience," says Nathanael Coffing, CEO of Cloudentity. "Developers can do what they do best... build killer apps with integrated API level security." Cloudentity DevOps security tools have been used in multiple industries, and customers have estimated that they will be able to save up to 20% of the overall cost of project development – while speeding time to market by upwards toward 35%. Test Drive the Self Service Identity and API Security platform as well as whitepapers and case studies at www.cloudentity.com About Cloudentity

Cloudentity™ is a leader in providing a real-time self-healing identity and security layer to cloud-native applications by leveraging Identity and Fraud Management. We unleash organizations to deliver Secure Digital Transformation by delivering dynamic real-time authentication, authorization and management across users, services, and things. Utilizing Identity at the heart of everything we do, we drastically reduce application-owners time to market by offloading cybersecurity and identity requirements allowing developers to focus on game changing business applications in a comprehensive DevSecOps manner. Contact:

Cloudentity

Joshua Ciccone, Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: + (1) 206.503.5707

Email: jciccone@cloudentity.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cloudentity-platform-offers-enhanced-security--at-devops-speed-300617797.html SOURCE Cloudentity

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]