[March 20, 2018] New Keynote Speakers Added to the Lineup for Marketing Nation® Summit 2018

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketo, Inc., the leading provider of engagement marketing software and solutions, today announced additional keynote speakers and entertainment for Marketing Nation Summit 2018, including: Chief Executive Officer of SAP, Bill McDermott , at the helm of the largest business software company in the world.

at the helm of the largest business software company in the world. Jonathan Mildenhall , former Chief Marketing Officer of Airbnb, one of the greatest brand marketers of the last decade, who led transformation in the travel and hospitality industry.

, former Chief Marketing Officer of one of the greatest brand marketers of the last decade, who led transformation in the travel and hospitality industry. Five-time Grammy nominee Flo Rida , whose nonprofit foundation "Big Dreams for Kids" is committed to inspiring future leaders. "True to our theme of the Fearless Marketer, our audience at Marketing Nation Summit will hear from three leaders who have fearlessly pursued their dreams in business, marketing, and music," said Sarah Kennedy, chief marketing officer, Marketo. "These speakers have each taken bold and brave risks to succeed and will share the lessons they learned along the way." This year's event will take place from April 29th-May 2nd in San Francisco. To register, click here. SAP solutions help more than 378,000 customers around the world run better, from back-office to boardroom. In his eight years as CEO, McDermott has doubled or tripled the number of customers, total revenue, profit and market value. He advises world leaders and policymakers on issues including youth unemployment and digital government. He is a member of the European Roundtable of Industrialists and the United States Business Council. McDermott's personal story of losing his eye in an accident has helped him focus his vision on helping others. Mildenhall, named one of the world's most influential CMOs by Forbes, has worked with some of the largest brands in the world, including Coca-Cola, Audi, Smirnoff, General Motors, Guinness, and PlayStation. He now owns his own company, 21st Century Brand, and is a proponent of purposeful branding, connecting with consumers in a meaningful way, and authentically building community.

Flo Rida, whose hits include "Low" and "Right Round," will perform at the Marketing Nation Party, a private concert open only to registered conference attendees. Flo Rida credits music with helping him stay focused on his path to securing a deal with Atlantic Records in 2006. Under his own management company, Strong Arm, he has produced chart-topping songs including "Whistle," and "My House." He established his nonprofit foundation, "Big Dreams for Kids," to inspire future leaders from his home state of Florida. Anyone, including non-Summit attendees, are also welcome to nominate bold marketers for the 2018 class of the Marketo Fearless 50. This yearlong program will recognize the top 50 current or emerging marketing leaders in the world who are driving bold, fearless digital transformation. Any marketer – regardless of what stage they are in their career, the tools they use, or the types of customers they serve – can nominate themselves or a fellow marketer via social media for a chance to be featured at Summit. To learn more about how to nominate someone for the Fearless 50, click here. About Marketo

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-keynote-speakers-added-to-the-lineup-for-marketing-nation-summit-2018-300616513.html SOURCE Marketo, Inc.

