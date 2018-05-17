[March 20, 2018] New 2200K LED Wall Packs, Long-Lasting, IP65-Rated, HPS Equivalent

WORCESTER, Mass., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't replaced your underperforming, inefficient high-pressure sodium (HPS) wall packs with LED, Access Fixtures understands why. For years, LED replacements have only been available in blinding, bright-white light. Those days are done. Announcing APTU 2200K LED Wall Packs that emit the warm, yellow-orange light you want, with all the efficiency and longevity of LEDs. These high-performance, long-lasting LED wall packs are perfect for lighting commercial, industrial, and even residential properties. Providing 200,000 hours (L70) of illumination, the APTU 2200K LED Wall Pack series is available in multiple wattages ranging from 31 to 156 watts and at lumen outputs of between 2,363 and 13,038. No matter how high these units are mounted or what wattage HPS fixture you're replacing, there is an APTU for you. Its sleek design measures just 2.76" in height and just over a foot in width. Powered by CREE LED chips, each APTU wall pack has easily adjustable beam distributions ranging from narrow 10 degrees to wid 150 degrees. Each unit comes with a 5-year warranty. "We receive frequent calls from businesses and homeowners looking to replace outdated HPS wall packs," says Alex Guarco, of Access Fixtures. "They love the color of the light but want to upgrade to LED. These units offer all of the advantages of LED but in warm, HPS-equivalent light." The APTU 2200K LED Wall Pack is IP65 rated, making it fully ust and waterproof. Features include built-in 0-10 volt dimming, and a high color rendering index (CRI) of 80+. APTU wall packs come with die-cast aluminum housings and corrosion-resistant polyester powder and the option of black, gray, bronze, and white color finishes.

About Access Fixtures Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting solutions. It provides luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and uses custom manufacturing capabilities to hit customer specifications. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com. Media Contact:

Alex Guarco

800-468- 9925 ext. 3025

192078@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-2200k-led-wall-packs-long-lasting-ip65-rated-hps-equivalent-300616481.html SOURCE Access Fixtures

