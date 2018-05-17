[March 15, 2018] New EDIFICE Timepiece From Casio Set To Debut This Spring

DOVER, N.J., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is honored to announce the upcoming availability of the new EDIFICE EQB900DB-2A timepiece. Equipped with a variety of new technology and features while sporting a clean, mid-size case with dynamic design, the EQB900DB-2A makes a statement on the wrist of any consumer. "We are constantly looking to enhance the products we produce for consumers and the EQB900-2A is proof of that," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "From the design to the technology, this timepiece was created to impress. The functionality fits the needs of any consumer and we've continued to build on the outstanding aesthetics that the EDIFICE line is known for." The EQB900-2A is connected via Casio's Smartphone Link capability, which means that this timepiece will automatically pair with the wearer's smartphone by pressing a dedicated Bluetooth® connection button. An Accurate Time System automatically connects to the internet via the wearer's smartphone four times a day to acquire timekeeping information and keeps the watches time, time zone and DST settings accurate. In addition, Tough Solar functionality enables the timepiece's bateries to charge via solar panels on the watch. Other features on the elegant EQB900-2A include Phone Finder, Super LED Light, one-push reset, 300-city world time, and water resistance up to 100 meters, and more. Casio's EDIFICE EQB900-2A will be available this April for a MSRP of $320 at select jewelry and watch retailers, as well as ShopCasio. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com. About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-edifice-timepiece-from-casio-set-to-debut-this-spring-300614475.html SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

