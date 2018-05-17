[March 15, 2018] New ZTE Blade V9 Mobile Phone is First Device to Integrate FotoNation and DTS Solutions

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"), is proud to announce the first device to feature technology solutions from its wholly owned subsidiaries, FotoNation, a global leader in computational imaging, computer vision and facial analytics solutions, and DTS, a global leader in advanced audio solutions. ZTE's (News - Alert) just-announced smartphone, the ZTE Blade V9, will include seventh-generation portrait enhancement and panorama technologies from FotoNation and DTS (News - Alert)® Sound, an audio post-processing solution. Eighty percent of all pictures taken today contain at least one face, and one of the biggest challenges is to deliver amazing portraits that make the subject look their natural best without the need for complicated editing. FotoNation's (News - Alert) portrait enhancement technology guarantees a consistent look between live previews and captured images, and with several dedicated features, this solution combines the best imaging technologies available, from smoothing skin while retaining its natural texture to relighting effects to smart color correction and image de-noising. Additionally, with the DTS Sound solution, the ZTE Blade V9 users will enjoy an expanded stereo image, sonic optimization for internal device speakers and a virtual surround sound experience over headphones. Additionally, DTS Sound restores the rich detail lost during the compression process, provides bass enhancement and delivers level volume across any type of conten. "Xperi is dedicated to enabling extraordinary experiences through innovative solutions, and our partnership with ZTE to integrate DTS and FotoNation solutions in the new Blade V9 is an exciting milestone for us," said Geir Skaaden (News - Alert) , executive vice president and chief products and services officer at Xperi. "The next-generation imaging solutions from FotoNation and advanced audio technology from DTS in the ZTE Blade V9 allow consumers to experience more through their favorite photos, music and video content." "We are excited to provide leading audio and camera capabilities to consumers with the ZTE Blade V9, and we are delighted that it is the first device to feature solutions from two Xperi companies, DTS and FotoNation," said Jeff Yee, vice president of product marketing and strategy at ZTE Mobile Devices. "The Blade V9's sound chamber is powered by Smart PA and DTS technology to deliver a theater-like experience when you are listening to your favorite song or watching a video. Additionally, FotoNation's latest portrait enhancement solution enables users to capture stunning, natural looking selfies and studio quality images without the need for extensive editing."

The ZTE Blade V9 smartphone was announced at Mobile World Congress (News - Alert) 2018 in Barcelona and will be available in Spain, Germany, Russia, Mexico and China. FotoNation is a global leader in providing computational imaging, computer vision and facial analytics solutions. Its technologies have enhanced the digital imaging capabilities in more than 3.3 billion devices. FotoNation offers scalable software and hardware solutions in a flexible architecture to ensure its customers can build intelligent imaging capabilities into their devices. These capabilities enable devices to combine low-power, high performance and state-of-the-art functionality that deliver outstanding user experiences. Since 1993, DTS, has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners' network-connected devices. For more information, please visit www.dts.com. About Xperi Corporation Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com. DTS, FotoNation, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. SOURCE: XPERI CORPORATION XPER-G View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005418/en/

