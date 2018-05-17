|
New ZTE Blade V9 Mobile Phone is First Device to Integrate FotoNation and DTS Solutions
Xperi
Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"), is proud to announce the first
device to feature technology solutions from its wholly owned
subsidiaries, FotoNation,
a global leader in computational imaging, computer vision and facial
Sound, an audio post-processing solution.
FotoNation's
portrait enhancement technology guarantees a consistent look between live previews and captured images,
enhancement and panorama technologies from FotoNation and DTS (News - Alert)®
Sound, an audio post-processing solution.
Eighty percent of all pictures taken today contain at least one face,
and one of the biggest challenges is to deliver amazing portraits that
make the subject look their natural best without the need for
complicated editing. FotoNation's (News - Alert) portrait enhancement technology
guarantees a consistent look between live previews and captured images,
and with several dedicated features, this solution combines the best
imaging technologies available, from smoothing skin while retaining its
natural texture to relighting effects to smart color correction and
image de-noising.
Additionally, with the DTS Sound solution, the ZTE Blade V9 users will
enjoy an expanded stereo image, sonic optimization for internal device
speakers and a virtual surround sound experience over headphones.
Additionally, DTS Sound restores the rich detail lost during the
compression process, provides bass enhancement and delivers level volume
across any type of conten.
"Xperi is dedicated to enabling extraordinary experiences through
innovative solutions, and our partnership with ZTE to integrate DTS and
FotoNation solutions in the new Blade V9 is an exciting milestone for
The ZTE Blade V9 smartphone was announced at Mobile World Congress
2018 in Barcelona and will be available in Spain, Germany, Russia, Mexico and China.
FotoNation and advanced audio technology from DTS in the ZTE Blade V9
allow consumers to experience more through their favorite photos, music
and video content."
"We are excited to provide leading audio and camera capabilities to
consumers with the ZTE Blade V9, and we are delighted that it is the
first device to feature solutions from two Xperi companies, DTS and
FotoNation," said Jeff Yee, vice president of product marketing and
strategy at ZTE Mobile Devices. "The Blade V9's sound chamber is powered
by Smart PA and DTS technology to deliver a theater-like experience when
you are listening to your favorite song or watching a video.
Additionally, FotoNation's latest portrait enhancement solution enables
users to capture stunning, natural looking selfies and studio quality
images without the need for extensive editing."
The ZTE Blade V9 smartphone was announced at Mobile World Congress (News - Alert) 2018
in Barcelona and will be available in Spain, Germany, Russia, Mexico and
China.
FotoNation is a global leader in providing computational imaging,
computer vision and facial analytics solutions. Its technologies have
enhanced the digital imaging capabilities in more than 3.3 billion
devices. FotoNation offers scalable software and hardware solutions in a
flexible architecture to ensure its customers can build intelligent
imaging capabilities into their devices. These capabilities enable
devices to combine low-power, high performance and state-of-the-art
functionality that deliver outstanding user experiences.
Since 1993, DTS, has been dedicated to making the world sound better.
Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater
systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly
high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners
everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion
devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming
services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their
listeners' network-connected devices. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.
About Xperi Corporation
Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD
Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative
technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people
around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading
global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas
including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging,
computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data
storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more
information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.
DTS, FotoNation, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or
registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in
the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and
product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their
respective companies.
