|
|[March 15, 2018]
|
New Total Economic Impact Study of Absolute's Endpoint Visibility & Control Platform Shows 146 Percent Return on Investment over Three Years
Absolute
(TSX: ABT), the endpoint visibility and control company, today released
a new commissioned Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting study quantifying the Total
Economic Impact and benefits of the Absolute platform. Forrester
found that organizations that use Absolute to manage and secure their
endpoints could obtain a return on investment (ROI) of up to 146 percent
over three years. In addition, the study revealed that organizations
that use the
Absolute platform and its firmware-embedded Persistence technology
could expect to receive $3.5 million in value over three years, with the
technology beginning to pay back its users for their investment within
only six months.
Research shows that companies struggle to maintain visibility and
control over their endpoints, especially as global workforces conduct
business remotely and cyber threats continue to grow at an alarming
pace. The key challenge is the dark endpoint - those devices that are
off the network, vulnerable to attack, operating with broken security
controls or simply out of compliance.
"Even the most well-prepared and well-funded IT security organizations
struggle to see and manage their entire ecosystem of endpoints," said
Steve Munford, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Absolute. "Endpoints
are always on the move, security controls break far too easily, and many
go dark when they fall off of the network. Businesses are looking for
automated and effective ways to track, manage and secure endpoints in
order to reduce business risk and save money. By implementing Absolute,
we can help customers turn dark endpoints into resilient endpoints."
Forrester's results reveal significant cost savings for those managing
IT help desk or incident response issues. Among the potential
operational efficiency benefits, Forrester found the following:
-
Companies can save more than $2 million while improving IT asset
management, lifecycle planning and compliance audits for regulations
such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
(HIPAA), the General Data Protection Regulation GDPR) and the Payment
Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI (News - Alert)-DSS);
-
Security organizations can reduce operations costs by an average of
$393,904 over three years and cut 12 minutes per incident response
with the transparency and visibility provided by Absolute's platform;
-
IT help desk staff can save $140,680 in three years by improving
productivity and efficiency. These teams cut 10 minutes from each case
as a result of the insight and automation enabled by Absolute; and
-
Organizations are able to reduce lost or stolen assets with Absolute's
ability to provide visibility over dark endpoints, for another
$939,060 in cost savings.
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Absolute study was developed through
extensive research into five of Absolute's long-term customers. By using
this research to create a composite organization, Forrester calculated
both the quantifiable and the unquantified benefits from actual use of
the Absolute platform.
According to one of those customers, an InfoSec manager at a corporate
legal services company: "There's nothing else out there that gives us
that complete visibility of our devices. Knowing that as much as we
protect our data - should the devices disappear, we know that there's
that degree of safety by going back to our client and saying, 'The data
has been wiped; you don't need to worry.'"
To learn more about the Forrester Total Economic Impact study or to
download a copy, visit https://www.absolute.com/tei.
Or to register for our upcoming webinar on the Total Economic Impact of
Endpoint Security, featuring Forrester's Chris Sherman on March 29, 2018
at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET, please visit: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/14813/307989.
Additional Information:
About Absolute
Absolute provides visibility and resilience
for every endpoint with self-healing endpoint security and
always-connected IT asset management to protect devices, data,
applications and users - on and off the network. Bridging the gap
between security and IT operations, only Absolute gives enterprises
visibility they can act on to protect every endpoint, remediate
vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance in the face of insider and
external threats. Absolute's patented Persistence technology is already
embedded in the firmware of PC and mobile devices and trusted by over
15,000 customers worldwide. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com
and follow us at @absolutecorp.
©2018 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. Absolute and
Persistence are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation.
For patent information, visit www.absolute.com/patents.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the
information contained in this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005210/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]