[March 15, 2018] New Florida-Focused Vacation Rental Platform Offers Most Streamlined, Cost-Effective Way for Renters and Owners to Connect

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FloridaRentals.com today announced the launch of its Florida-only vacation rental platform designed to give both renters and property owners the most streamlined, cost-effective way to connect. The site was created by Tom Gilmore, who founded VacationHomeRentals.com in 2004 and oversaw operations until its purchase by TripAdvisor in 2014. "The vacation rental market has become more saturated and corporatized, making the process more complicated and expensive for users," said Gilmore, CEO of FloridaRentals.com. "And, many rental sites have literally hundreds of thousands of property listings, which can be overwhelming for renters and owners deal with the little fish/big pond effect. It became evident that it was time for a back-to-basics approach." Unlike large rental sites, with FloridaRentals.com renters pay no fees, owners pay low annual flat fees and the parties can communicate directly. Because the site is subscription listings-based and not a 'bookings' model, owners' money isn't held, renter contact information is shared, and it doesn't set cancellation policies or charge booking and commission fees. "FloridaRentals.com is a winner. It's the easiest platform to list and mainain your information, the price is incredibly reasonable and it's popular, I've had 100 inquiries and secured 8 bookings, with several pending, during the six months I've been on – nearly triple what I've done on the others," commented Kissimmee property owner John Beck. "Tom Gilmore's timing couldn't be better; the online rental market is in disarray with ongoing policy changes and ever-increasing fees for users." Hyper-focused on Florida, the largest market for vacation rentals in the U.S., FloridaRentals.com already features more than 2,000 properties from 1,400 owners for the popular year-round travel destination, from the Panhandle to Disney to Miami and the islands. The site is experiencing growth at a rate of 30 percent per month, and the top five percent of the site's current owners expect to surpass $50K in earnings this year. Gilmore's interest in vacation rentals began as a young man while summering at his family's camp in Maine, where he helped market their cabins to vacationers. After years as a Wall Street banker, Tom went back to his roots in founding VacationHomeRentals.com.

About FloridaRentals.com

FloridaRentals.com is the fastest-growing Florida-only vacation rental platform designed to give both renters and property owners the most streamlined, cost-effective way to connect. Offering rentals from the Panhandle to Disney to Miami and the Keys, renters pay no fees, owners pay low annual flat fees and handle their own financial transactions, and the parties can communicate directly. FloridaRentals.com was founded in 2017 by Tom Gilmore, the creator of VacationHomeRentals.com, which was bought by TripAdvisor in 2014. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-florida-focused-vacation-rental-platform-offers-most-streamlined-cost-effective-way-for-renters-and-owners-to-connect-300614583.html SOURCE FloridaRentals.com

