ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New York Added 12,300 Private Sector Jobs In February, According To ADP Regional Employment Report®
[March 14, 2018]

New York Added 12,300 Private Sector Jobs In February, According To ADP Regional Employment Report®


ROSELAND, N.J., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of New York added 12,300 private sector jobs during the month of February, according to the ADP Regional Employment Report which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc.  Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

February 2018 Report Highlights

Changes in New York State Nonfarm Private Employment: 12,300*

- By Sector *                                          

  • Goods-producing     400                
  • Service-providing     11,900     

- By Select Industries

  • Natural Resources/Mining and Construction     700
  • Manufacturing     -300
  • Professional and Business Services    2,400
  • Trade, Transportation and Utilities     2,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The March 2018 ADP Regional Employment Report will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.  A full publishing calendar can be found at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.


Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people.  HR.  Talent.    Benefits.  Payroll.  Compliance.  Working together to build a better workforce.  For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, ADP A more human resource, the ADP Regional Employment Report and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  Copyright © 2018, ADP, LLC.  All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

ADP logo. (PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-added-12300-private-sector-jobs-in-february-according-to-adp-regional-employment-report-300613323.html

SOURCE ADP, LLC


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy