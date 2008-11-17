[March 12, 2018] New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications

Best-in-class security provides unmatched protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and unauthorized access

Fully cloud-native solution replaces legacy hardware with modern software and connects disparate IP PBX, Unified Communication (UC) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) systems, reducing operational and capital costs

Advanced automation and analytics-based insights accelerates migration of enterprise communications to the cloud

Built on technology proven to scale to hundreds of millions of users, software can be deployed in the enterprise private cloud or larger branch locations to address key enterprise requirements March 12, 2018 Espoo, Finland - Nokia today launched a new cloud-native Enterprise Session Border Controller (eSBC) that brings secure, ultra-high-quality IP voice and video services to enterprise customers. Enterprises upgrading their outdated communications networks from IP PBX to UC and UCaaS systems face a number of challenges in ensuring high-quality voice and video calls, connecting existing islands of communications infrastructure and in protecting their networks against malicious attacks. Acting as the gatekeeper of enterprise communications applications, Nokia eSBC software mitigates cyber-attacks, optimizes the use of IP bandwidth for communications and blocks unauthorized access attempts. It also delivers a continual high-quality IP voice and video experience by using call admission control to prevent network overload, and by simplifying and optimizing communication paths in the network. Based on the technology that meets the stringent requirements of large communications service providers worldwide, Nokia eSBC allows enterprises to cost-effectively control, secure and manage media as well as signaling streams that cross the network edges. It is a cloud-native software solution that runs on popular hypervisors, providing enterprise customers with the latest features and capabilities while allowing them to pay for only what they need, resulting in reduced operational and capital expenses. It also allows them to easily connect all types of PBX, Voice over IP (VoIP), call center and UC systems within their networks. Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software, said: "Nokia eSBC gives enterprises the same ultra-high reliability, quality and seurity that our service provider customers currently enjoy for their communications networks. It delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities that help enterprises protect their business efficiently and cost effectively. It also allows them to easily take advantage of new features as their needs change by simply enabling licenses or installing software updates." Irwin Lazar, vice president and service director at Nemertes Research, said: "Plans for private cloud SBCs have more than tripled in the last year. Our 2018 Unified Communications and Collaboration Study shows that more than 35 percent of organizations are now deploying or planning to deploy SBCs as virtual software. IT leaders cite flexibility, scalability, and cost considerations as driving their decision to move to private cloud. Cloud-native solutions such as Nokia eSBC have the potential to address these enterprise requirements." Leveraging automation and analytics insights, Nokia eSBC makes it significantly easier for enterprises to optimize the quality and performance of their communications networks. Additional features of Nokia eSBC include:

Comprehensive communications security in a single software product provides complete protection for voice and video communications.

in a single software product provides complete protection for voice and video communications. Built-in WebRTC gateway delivers communications services directly to smartphones, tablets or any device via a web browser, while retaining protection for signaling and media interfaces.

delivers communications services directly to smartphones, tablets or any device via a web browser, while retaining protection for signaling and media interfaces. Leverages Nuage Networks Software-Defined Networking (SD-WAN) capabilities to optimize media routing between enterprise branches and implement additional security policies for voice and video traffic.

to optimize media routing between enterprise branches and implement additional security policies for voice and video traffic. SIP trunking reduces the cost to connect calls to the public telephone network and simplifies the communications streams within the enterprise network.

reduces the cost to connect calls to the public telephone network and simplifies the communications streams within the enterprise network. Key interworking functions, including transcoding, call recording, signaling and media encryption, and Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) normalization, deliver maximum flexibility. Availability

Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller will be generally available by the end of March 2018. Resources: Website: Nokia Enterprise SBC

Website: Nokia Enterprise SBC Brochure

Website: Nokia Enterprise SBC Data Sheet

Website: Miercom Performance Verified Certification Award

Website: Nuage Networks Connect with Nokia Subscribe to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website

Blog

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com Media Inquiries:

George Millington

Nokia Software Communications

Phone: +1 925-683-5471

Email: george.millington@nokia.com Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]