[March 08, 2018] New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E

OKLAHOMA CITY and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) electric utility subsidiary Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) and SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) today announced completion of a 10-megawatt (AC) solar photovoltaic power plant in Covington, Okla. Approximately 85 jobs were created during peak construction of the facility. "With Covington online, we now have 12.5-megawatts of solar generation in our portfolio, all of which has been presold to customers who want the benefits of solar power," said OG&E Chief Operating Officer Keith Mitchell. "Along with our solar facility in Mustang, Oklahoma, Covington helps us continue to learn how solar can complement our other generation sources to provide reliable and low-cost power to our customers." A SunPower® Oasis® Power Plant system was installed at the 80-acre site by Moss Solar, a division of the construction firm Moss. The Oasis system is a complete power plant solution that installs quickly to maximize value for customers. Product features include 50 percent fewer parts than conventional solar tracking systems, an integrated design that streamlines construction and reduces operations and maintenance costs, and cost-effective, high efficiency SunPower® P-Series solar panels, which produce more energy than conventional solar panels over the lifetime of the system. "The SunPower Oasis platform and SunPower P-Series solar panels are optimizing the cost-competitive solar power generated for OG&E customers," said Tom Werner, SunPower president and CEO. "We commend OG&E for its commitment to solar, and for selecting high performance SunPower technology to ensure a long-term return on investment." SunPower is now providing operations and maintenance services at the site. The Covington solar plant is anticipated to generate enough electricity to serve the needs of over 1,000 average Oklahoma homes, based on estimates provided by the Solar Energy Industries Association. OG&E owns the renewable energy credits associated with the system. About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, the company has provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes at rates below the national average. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment andproviding excellent service to our more than 840,000 customers. OG&E has 6,700 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by low-sulfur coal, natural gas, wind and solar. OG&E is recognized as a leader in smart grid technology, leveraging this platform to provide customers with the award-winning SmartHours® program and setting the stage for an electric vehicle program that will include some level of public charging infrastructure, and advanced LED street and security lighting. OG&E employees live, work and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit us on the Internet at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower and Twitter: @OGandE. About SunPower Corp.

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com. About Moss

Moss (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work. For more information about Moss, visit www.mosscm.com.

SunPower's Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projected energy output, expected cost savings, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy, challenges inherent in constructing and maintaining certain of our large projects, competition and market conditions in the solar and general energy industry, and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpowercorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. ©2018 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER, the SUNPOWER logo, and OASIS are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S. and other countries as well. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-10-megawatt-sunpower-solar-plant-generating-power-for-oge-300610420.html SOURCE SunPower Corp.

