New Kaseya Unified Backup Delivers Enterprise-Class Backup and Business Continuity for Today's MSPs

NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today launched Kaseya Unified Backup (KUB). Powered by Unitrends MSP, Kaseya Unified Backup brings together enterprise-class backup, ransomware detection, and cloud-based business continuity disaster recovery (BCDR) services in a powerful, all-in-one appliance-based platform. The combination of KUB and Kaseya Cloud Backup gives customers a complete solution set with the choice of either appliance-based or cloud-based backup. Built on Unitrends’ steeped history of over 25 years in delivering enterprise class BCDR solutions, KUB provides industry-leading services via a simple, easy to manage, single pane of glass that delivers high margins and minimal maintenance for MSPs.

With KUB, MSPs can say goodbye to multiple applications for managing customer backups and simplify their stack with a cloud-integrated backup appliance that’s managed from a single screen. Simple dashboards give admins at-a-glance confidence that customer data is protected while keeping the granularity needed to resolve specific issues. Fully integrated with VSA, Kaseya’s industry-leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, the KUB dashboard provides quick, intuitive, and comprehensive access to alerts, reports, and policy management. Additionally, the KUB dashboard is uniquely designed to provide fully automated recovery assuance testing, an integral and often overlooked aspect of a reliable disaster recovery solution. “Kaseya Unified Backup is a powerful addition to the VSA platform,” said Tim Tragesser, president, Polar Systems. “Not only does it simplify backup operations, but it also makes recovering from an outage lightning fast because it’s so tightly tied into VSA. Business continuity and disaster recovery is an evolving market for MSPs, and in theory KUB provides a great opportunity for us to expand our service portfolio and consistently generate new monthly recurring revenue with ease.” Kaseya Unified Backup empowers MSPs to:

Recover quickly from an outage : Leverage the power of an onsite appliance for fast local restore. On-premises failover reduces unplanned downtime and makes recovering from an outage near seamless. MSP clients can be back up and running in under an hour.

: Leverage the power of an onsite appliance for fast local restore. On-premises failover reduces unplanned downtime and makes recovering from an outage near seamless. MSP clients can be back up and running in under an hour. Get intelligent alerts : Less time remediating issues means less money spent and lower total cost of ownership. KUB’s deep integration with VSA coupled with BackupIQ – Unitrends’ artificial intelligence-powered task list and backup advisor – surfaces the most important issues, so MSPs have confidence that their technicians are always working on the right issues as efficiently as possible.

: Less time remediating issues means less money spent and lower total cost of ownership. KUB’s deep integration with VSA coupled with BackupIQ – Unitrends’ artificial intelligence-powered task list and backup advisor – surfaces the most important issues, so MSPs have confidence that their technicians are always working on the right issues as efficiently as possible. Simplify their backup stack and manage everything in one place : One appliance, one cloud, and one dashboard directly integrated with VSA makes deployment and monitoring a breeze. MSPs have complete visibility into their entire backup universe, so they can monitor and manage everything from a single source of truth, saving both time and resources.

: One appliance, one cloud, and one dashboard directly integrated with VSA makes deployment and monitoring a breeze. MSPs have complete visibility into their entire backup universe, so they can monitor and manage everything from a single source of truth, saving both time and resources. Deliver effective customer reporting : Automatically send reports to help customers rest easy knowing that their business will be kept up and running.

: Automatically send reports to help customers rest easy knowing that their business will be kept up and running. Create new revenue streams by expanding service offerings: MSPs can grow their business with new service lines and maximize profit margins by providing customers with flexible BCDR solutions that fit any budget. “Kaseya Unified Backup is a natural evolution of the Kaseya IT Complete platform,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “By offering the MSP industry’s only unified growth platform, we have a responsibility to our customers to continually find new and effective ways to help them grow their business. As part of our open platform commitment, KUB is another addition to our product portfolio that allows MSPs to choose best-in-class technologies to quickly and easily go-to-market with new service offerings that immediately impact their bottom line. It’s a privilege to help our MSPs succeed, and we’re fortunate to have found a great partner in Unitrends MSP to deliver this new product.” “Unitrends MSP was created to give MSPs a superior, enterprise-class BCDR solution that meets the increasingly complex needs of SMBs,” said Mike Sanders, CEO, Unitrends MSP. “By integrating our technology with Kaseya, MSPs now have an even more powerful combination for centralizing the management of their IT systems, including backup and recovery. Kaseya Unified Backup makes BCDR seamless and easy, and should be a no brainer for any MSP looking to grow their business.” For more information on Kaseya Unified Backup visit: http://www.kaseya.com/products/vsa/unified-backup About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and midsized enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT. Offered both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com. Media Contact

