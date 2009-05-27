|
|[March 01, 2018]
|
New York Fashion Tech Lab Enters Fifth Year with Women at the Forefront of Retail's Revolution
The New York Fashion Tech Lab (NYFT
Lab), the leading Fashion-Tech innovation lab, announced the nine
women-led entrepreneurial companies selected for this year's program.
Beginning its fifth year, the program has been at the forefront of
retail and fashion technology innovation and integration. This year, the
selected companies have developed market solutions focused on the
outcome of the customer experience that harness the power of artificial
intelligence, fit tech, visual search, RFID tracking, and related
technologies.
"Moving into our fifth year, we've brought a renewed, global value to
the program, providing a collaborative environment for these innovators
and iconic retail and fashion brand partners - returning and new - who
aim to address the industry's most pressing issues," said Kay Koplovitz,
Co- Founder of the Lab and Chairman of Springboard Enterprises. "To
better benefit our women-led companies, we've also increased the
program's tech prowess through the return and expansion of our
technology partners, all of whom bring a unique perspective to the
process of taking these emerging technologies further toward becoming
mainstream."
Returning to work with this year's class are NYFT Lab Founding Members Global
Brands Group, LVMH,
and Macy's.
Second and Third year veteran partners Bloomingdale's,
Kohl's
and MATCHESFASHION.COM
retake their seats at the table, while newcomers Lands'
End, Perry
Ellis International, and Tory
Burch add their unique perspective.
The12-week program involves a working collaboration between the Lab
companies and iconic fashion retailers, brands, technology partners and
well-known industry experts. The fifth class showcases a range of
technologies, expressly developed by women-led companies, designed to
help retailers improve the customer experience and overall business
margins. The 2018 Lab companies, selected by the participating retail,
fashion and tech partners, include:
Microsoft
- the NYFT Lab's first formal technology partner returns for its
third year, as Flex
returns for its second year. The NYFT Lab also welcomes Avery
Dennison to the program as well as a new partnership with Accenture,
previously
announced in August 2017. All technology partners will work with the
lab companies to enable iteration, validation, and acceleration of their
technologies to advance their businesses and the industry.
"We believe organizations that embrace emerging technologies, such as
AI, will have a significant advantage in delivering the next generation
customer experience, which is the new battleground for competitive
differentiation," said Jill Standish, senior managing director and head
of Accenture's (News - Alert) Retail practice. "At Accenture, we are passionate about
advancing diversity in technology and our role is to help these exciting
women-led companies more rapidly pilot their solutions to drive
innovation in the fashion industry."
The 2018 cohort will again be in residence at Spring
Place: an innovative collaborative workspace and business club
launched by the team behind renowned cultural hub and creative group
Spring Studios.
The 2018 NYFT Lab will culminate with Tech Runway Demo Day on June 7,
2018 at the Meredith
Corporation in New York. For more information, or to request an
invitation to Demo Day, please visit www.nyftlab.com.
ABOUT THE CO FOUNDING & PRODUCING PARTNER, SPRINGBOARD ENTERPRISES
Since 2000, Springboard Enterprises (http://www.sb.co)
has served as a global resource hub of influencers, investors and
innovators engaged in helping women entrepreneurs build transformational
businesses. Springboard sources, coaches, showcases and supports
women-led growth companies seeking investment of financial and human
capital for product development and expansion.
The 685 Springboard portfolio companies have raised more than $8
billion, created tens of thousands of new jobs, and generate billions of
dollars in annual revenues. 84% of Springboard companies are growing as
independent or merged entities, including 15 IPOs and many that are the
technology engines of publicly traded companies.
