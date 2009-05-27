[March 01, 2018] New Smart Cities Data Sharing Framework Helps Cities Develop a Robust and Secure Data Sharing Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- ATIS today announced release of its Data Sharing Framework for Smart Cities, which provides recommendations to help Smart Cities develop the robust data sharing ecosystem needed to deliver value from their Smart Cities data. The release marks the launch of an ATIS initiative to engage cities, towns, counties or municipalities of any size in exploring and collaborating to learn how to use the Framework to realize the opportunities inherent in the data they are generating. For cities to maximize their Smart Cities technology investments, and for the data they collect to deliver value to citizens, their data must be shared securely among governments and trusted agencies as well as with the commercial sector and application developers. Yet, this sharing capability is not currently an integral part of most cities' data platforms. Platforms being designed today will need to meet future demands of real-time applicatons, data ownership issues, privacy and secure data exchange. ATIS' Data Sharing Framework sets forth a much-needed evolutionary path to help cities move beyond managing data to working within a comprehensive data sharing model. A smart sharing strategy is essential to the development of data exchanges and marketplaces, to promote public and private-sector application development, and ultimately to create opportunities for data monetization for cities. "While Smart Cities infrastructure is essentially the engine for innovative applications, data will act as the fuel, accelerating cities toward their intended citizen-centric vision," said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. "ATIS sees the ability to efficiently and securely share vast amounts of real-time data as a key component to a Smart City's future success. We are pleased to contribute the data sharing framework to make this happen." ATIS is available to convene a dialogue with Smart City teams on how the Data Sharing Framework can help make the best use of Smart Cities data. Collaboration is critical for cities to identify and implement compatible approaches to sharing data and to take advantage of the many opportunities a future-focused mode delivers.

Learn more. CONTACT: Marcella Wolfe, 202-434-8851, mwolfe@atis.org

