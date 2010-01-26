[March 01, 2018] New School Security Alert System Unveiled by iSIGN

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2018 /CNW/ - iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISD) (OTCQX: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile advertising solutions that serves advertisers, manufacturers, retailers and advertising agencies throughout North America, today announced the demonstration of its Security Alert Messaging ("SAM") solution in a school environment in the United States. In light of the recent string of school shootings in the United States, school security is becoming increasing more of an issue with school boards. Discussions have been finalized with school officials and Safety Coordinators of a school district in Indiana and iSIGN will be demonstrating the effectiveness of their SAM system to them. The demonstration, scheduled for the week of March 5th, will be conducted in the Mt. Vernon Middle School, in Fortville, Indiana and will showcase the solution's ability to rapidly alert students and faculty to a wide range of emergency situations such as an active shooter, intruder on the premises, or natural event. This pioneering solution is the first of it's kind to not only rapidly alert students and faculty, but also give clear instructions on the quickest and safest method of avoiding the threat. While SAM aids in evacuating the premises, it can also alert police, EMT services, fire departments and other first responders depending on the nature of the emergency. While SAM has already being introduced in locations in North, Central and South America, the demonstration in Mt. Vernon Middle School will serve as the first concentrated effort to utilize the mobile alert solution as a way of minimizing the deadliness of an active shooter and other threats. SAM merges both rapid mobile alerts with digital signage and proximity messaging, maximizing the chance that in the case of an emergency, students and faculty receive real-time information on the emergency and the best way of safely evacuating the premises. The solution can be integrated with existing alarms and other security measures to ensure that authorities arrive, and school attendees evacuate in as little time as possible. While serving a core purpose in emergency situations, SAM can also be utilized for day-to-day interactions with teachers and students. By distributing standard messages and announcements as well as aiding in practice procedures such as fire drills, SAM will be utilied often and not just during emergency situations. This ensures that faculty and students have an intimate knowledge and understanding of the system and that the full capabilities of the SAM solution will still be fully utilized by the school. This also serves as a running status test to ensure there are no undiscovered outages, such as an alarm system that fails to function when needed because it has not been tested regularly. This demonstration marks the beginning of iSIGN's involvement in school and workplace safety, as it continues to expand SAM's presence in areas such as airports, businesses, shopping malls, government offices, sports stadiums, concert halls and places of worship. The genius of SAM lies in its ability to work as an effective emergency solution as well as serving as an effective day-to-day mobile alert system that can maximize its utility as a product. Additionally, discounts negotiated with insurance carriers by users of the SAM solution will reduce their costs. With school and safety officials well versed with the solution and its myriad applications, plans for expansions within the Mount Vernon School District, as well as many other school boards across the country are already underway. This solution is intended to work with existing emergency response policies and systems, thereby enhancing the security of locations in concert with their existing safety measures. This is what makes SAM both a turnkey and a completely scalable solution. The Mount Vernon School District has six elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school, allowing the solution to be expanded in a variety of environments and building layouts. This ensures that the product is accessible to students of all ages and needs and can broadcast alerts to both students with and without a cellular device.

Once completed, this installation will serve as a model for all other public locations with safety concerns. About iSIGN Media

iSIGN Media, based in Toronto, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in gathering point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers and loyalty perks to consumers' mobile devices in proximity and with real-time proof of redemption. iSIGN's data gathering capabilities provide analytics on price points, typical purchases, in-store dwell time and other shopper metrics that identify emerging consumer behaviors. These insights enable smarter business decisions and provide increased ROI metrics for more transparent marketing. iSIGN delivers relevant, timely messages on an opt-in basis at no charge to consumers, transmitting rich media to consumer mobile devices via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy as opposed to iBeacons, apps, downloads and required surrendering of personal information. Proven to increase brand engagement and customer loyalty, iSIGN generates preference-based, predictive "clean data" without compromising consumer privacy. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and AOpen America Inc. www.isignmedia.com Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media's business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect iSIGN Media's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. © 2018 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or accuracy of this release. SOURCE iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

