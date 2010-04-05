[February 27, 2018] New i-BLADES Smartcase Makes the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Modular and Smarter

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-BLADES, Inc., creator of the world’s first Smartcase, today announced its new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Smartcase’s with removable Battery and Memory Smartblades®. Smartcases are a new category of modular phone cases that are packed full of features, protecting as well as extending the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The i-BLADES Smartcase is the first ever commercial modular phone case, providing snap-on capabilities delivered through attachable Smartblades and its Smart software (i-BLADES SmartApp).

The Smartcase and Smartblades are part of a smart platform that is able to increase power, free up phone storage, deliver best in class audio and a limitless range of other applications that would normally require bulky standalone devices. These new functions can be made available by snapping on Smartblades that are being developed in partnership with accessory, sensor, security and entertainment companies. Smartblades snap onto the back of the Smartcase and through a high-speed, efficient data connection to deliver new functions and features to the S9. The Galaxy S9 Smartcase and S9 Plus Smartcase come with a Battery & Memory Smartblade included that add both battery life and a varying amount of storage sizes (from 16Gb to 512GB). Snapping these Smartblades on transforms the case into a portable power source while avoiding the traditional bulk of battery cases as well as the cables and wires of traditional battery packs. The i-BLADES Smartcase is also packed full of other features that come wih its SmartApp to make life on the go easier. These include fast charging support; a 4-in-1 enviro sensor; expandable storage through additional micro SD on the Smartblade; wireless file transfer from the Smartblade to a computer; quick and convenient capture of photos straight to the Smartblade when phone memory is full. All Smartblades are stackable allowing users to charge multiple Smartblades simultaneously when stacked on top of each other so that users can reserve days of battery life in just one charge. They are also universal and can be used across all smartphones Smartcases. This is all achieved with a case that is approximately 50% lighter than your average battery case11 as it does not need to support a permanent battery. The Smartcase comes in a stylish soft touch rubber coated finish or for the ultimate in functionality and style, i-BLADES is also introducing its new and world’s only modular leather wallet Smartcases for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The i-BLADES modular leather Smartcase features four card slots and is made from high grain Napa leather, exceptionally smooth and soft to the touch.

The i-BLADES Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Smartcases will be available shortly for pre-order at www.i-blades.com, and pre-order reservations are currently being accepted to receive a 20% discount when the pre-order becomes available go to:

https://smartcases.i-blades.com/galaxy-s9-series/ i-BLADES has also announced a series of accessories that will expand the i-BLADES wireless experience including: an audio Smartblade and a magnetic fast charge car holder. “The Galaxy S9 is expected to be a fantastic smartphone and will attract some of the most cutting-edge and advanced power users. These users demand smart technology and want and need to do more with their smartphones in a stylish form. The i-BLADES Smartcase is the perfect match,” said Jorge Fernandes, CEO of i-BLADES. “The world has gone Smart and it’s time cases were too.” i-BLADES is also showcasing the world’s best mobile audio Smartblade in partnership with THX at Mobile World Congress. More Smartblade announcements will be coming shortly. _________________________________________ 1 Compared with previous battery cases for Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8. About i-BLADES

A Silicon Valley start-up, i-BLADES designs and markets modular add-on technology for the global smartphone market. Its CEO and founder Jorge Fernandes was one of the lead people in inventing the technology behind Apple Pay. The company created the world’s first “Smartcase,” a next-generation mobile phone case with smart technology inside. It’s a modular expansion platform that lets users add functionality to smartphones, such as more battery life, more storage or solutions around air quality, VR headset, wellness, etc. A SmartApp allows users to enjoy mobile entertainment “on-the-go.” With the i-BLADES Developer Program, companies can use the Smart Platform to create new function-specific Blades for every market imaginable. www.i-blades.com. i-BLADES Smartcases are currently available online at www.i-blades.com and has aligned strategic partnerships with Tech Armor and Ingram Micro as preferred distribution and resellers. For reseller and distribution inquiries please contact mshopshiremorley@i-blades.com Media Contacts: Tracey Rosen

Productivity PR

818-223-9046

tracey@productivitypr.com Dominic Neil-Dwyer

Chief Marketing Officer

i-BLADES, Inc.

+447946115217

+1650

dneildwyer@i-blades



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]