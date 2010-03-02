|
|[February 25, 2018]
New Study Shows Improved Protocol Reduced Sepsis Mortality Rate by 85 Percent
Sutter Solano Medical Center, in collaboration with Cheetah Medical, a
Massachusetts-based leader in non-invasive fluid management technology,
today announced the presentation of new study results at the Society of
Critical Care Medicine's 47th Annual Critical Care Congress in San
Antonio, Texas. These findings demonstrate that the use of improved
sepsis detection monitoring and treatment processes reduced the sepsis
mortality rate by 85 percent through collaborative efforts of the
Electronic Intensive Care Unit (eICU) and Sutter Solano's ICU and
Quality departments.
The results were part of a year-long study, conducted by eICU nurse
Laura Maples MSN, RN, CCRN-e, to reduce the department's rate of sepsis
mortality. In addition to added staff training and education,
non-invasive monitoring technology from Cheetah Medical was used to
actively determine IV fluid responsiveness and improve therapy guidance
in septic patients. This combination of targeted and effective patient
screening, monitoring and care lead to these top-level outcome
improvements:
The original mortality rate of 41.2 percent was reduced to 6.1 percent
after 12 months of study-an 85.2 percent reduction
Ten patients had far better outcomes than anticipated
Sepsis, costing over $20 billion dollars annually, is the most expensive
diagnosis to treat and the second leading cause of death in non-coronary
ICUs with a mortality rate of 45 percent.1 A 2016 report from
Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) and the Agency for
Healthcare Research and Quality shows sepsis is responsible for nearly
$24 billion in annual costs.2 Additionally, central venous
pressure (CVP) has frequently been used as a measure for hemodynamic
stability; however, Maples' research reveals that there are now more
accurate methods of measurement.
"The results from this study are a clear indicator that monitoring
central venous pressure, while currently an industry standard, is a poor
measure for hemodynamic stability," said Maples. "As a nurse, I've seen
emerging technologies improve medical outcomes throughout my career.
Today, I am inspired to see innovations like the biodynamic measurement
of non-invasive cardiac output monitoring (NICOM) technology doing just
that for septic patients. The study's results, which required
multidisciplinary and interdepartmental collaboration, have since
inspired other ICUs throughout the system to also on-board this
technology."
These study results raise awareness about the benefits of additional
training and education, as well as the opportunities to incorporate the
use of non-invasive fluid monitoring technologies.
The oral presentation (abstract #1404), An eICU/ICU Collaborative to
Reduce Sepsis Mortality, will be presented on Sunday, February
25, 2018 at 2:45 p.m. ET in Theatre 14.
About Sutter Health
Sutter Health's integrated network of physician, employee and volunteer
pioneers-more than 60,000 people strong-make it one of the nation's
top five large health systems. Rooted in Sutter Health's
not-for-profit mission, these team members partner to deliver
exceptional care that feels personal. From physician offices to
hospitals to outpatient care centers and home services, they proudly
support and learn from the more than 3 million people in their care.
Sutter care pioneers adopt new technologies, make novel discoveries, and
embrace creative thinking to help patients and communities achieve their
best health. From its street nurse program that provides check-ups for
homeless people, to telemedicine-aided specialist consultations, to
walk-in care clinics, to smart glass technology, the Sutter Health team
goes beyond traditional models to make care more convenient and to
nurture and empower people throughout their medical journey. For more
information about the Sutter Health network, visit sutterhealth.org,
facebook.com/sutterhealth,
youtube.com/sutterhealth
and twitter.com/sutterhealth.
About Cheetah Medical
Cheetah Medical is the pioneer and leading global provider of 100
percent non-invasive fluid management monitoring technologies, designed
for use in critical care, operating room and emergency department
settings. The CHEETAH Starling™ SV is fast becoming the gold standard in
fluid management, as it provides immediate, dynamic assessments of fluid
responsiveness, enabling clinicians to make more confident and informed
treatment decisions regarding the proper amount of fluid required to
maintain adequate organ and tissue perfusion. Moreover, recent research
from the University of Kansas Medical Center has shown effective fluid
management can reduce hospital ICU stays by an average of 2.89 days and
reduce the risk of mechanical ventilation and initiation of acute
dialysis, ultimately saving over $14,000 in medical costs per patient.
The company's fluid management systems currently make an impact in more
than 400 hospitals throughout the U.S. and in 25+ countries. Visit www.cheetah-medical.com for
more information.
