New Study Evaluates the Performance of Masimo SpHb® in Monitoring Pediatric Trauma Patients

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a recently published study in which researchers at Michigan State University evaluated the performance of noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring (NIHM) using Masimo noninvasive and continuous hemoglobin (SpHb®), as compared to invasive laboratory hemoglobin (LabHb) monitoring, in clinically stable pediatric trauma patients with solid organ injury.1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005495/en/ Masimo Radical-7® with SpHb® (Photo: Business Wire) In the study, Dr. Welker and colleagues utilized data from 21 patients under 18 years of age who had experienced blunt trauma, with a mean injury severity score of 16.6. Their hemodynamic status was assessed using physical examination and vital signs in conjunction with periodic LabHb monitoring per normal institutional pediatric trauma guidelines. In addition, NIHM using Masimo SpHb was measured continuously using a Masimo Radical-7® Pulse (News - Alert) CO-Oximeter®, and SpHb values were recorded at multiple times to correspond with LabHb blood draws. Using Bland-Altman analysis, the researchers calculated an average bias of 0.80 g/dL between SpHb and LabHb, with a 95% confidence interval of +3.94 g/dL to -2.33 g/dL. They noted that, "Measurement trends were highly correlated in patients with stable hemoglobin levels and those requiring blood transfusion." The investigators concluded that, "NIHM demonstrated clinically acceptable accuracy when following hemoglobin trends in the defined pediatric trend patient population. Slight variances between NIHM and LabHb values were occasionally noted, but did not affect clinical management. Continuous NIHM represents a potentially valuable adjunct to traditional laboratory hemoglobin monitoring." SpHb is not intended to replace laboratory blood testing. Clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician's judgment considering among other factors: patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples. @MasimoInnovates | #Masimo Reference Welker E, Novak J, Jelsma L, Koehler T, Davis A, DeCou J, and Durkin E. Continuous hemoglobin monitoring in pediatric trauma patients with solid organ injury. J Pediatr Surg. 2018. https//doi.org/10.1016/j.jpedsurg.2017.12.015. About Masimo Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index™ (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 ® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States. *The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium. References Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan 8;338. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287. Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring - The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo SpHb®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo SpHb, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC (News - Alert) "), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005495/en/

