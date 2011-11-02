[February 20, 2018] New Tech Firm 'Anything for Hire' Launches in the UK Hire Market

CARDIFF, Wales, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Anything for Hire' is being branded 'Uber of the hire industry' A new, Cardiff based tech start-up, Anything for Hire is aiming to follow in the footsteps of success stories like Uber and Airbnb, disrupting the UK hire industry with their innovative approach. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643835/Anything_for_Hire_Advertisement.jpg )

Anything for Hire aims to make hiring services as easy as possible. These services range from hiring a limousine to a bouncy castle for a children's party. This will cut time, inconvenience, and cost. Anything for Hire aims to follow in the footsteps of success stories like Uber and Airbnb, through revolutionising the UK hire industry with their innovative approach. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Tej Randeva, the idea behind Anything for Hire was born when he noticed there was no easy way to compare different quotesfrom various hire companies during the hiring process. With 15 years' experience in the hire and IT industry, Tej was able to identify a clear consumer need in this sector. He saw great potential for a hire service that can bring you all the results in one place. Created by an experienced IT development team, they have worked extensively on new cutting-edge technology which aims to not only connect consumers to their chosen hire company, but give them the freedom to look at different quotes, compare real-time prices and make big savings in the process. As Anythingforhire.com continues to grow and change the way the hire industry works, there will be a growing number of people behind the scenes making sure everything runs smoothly.

Tej commented: "The demand and prospects for anyone wanting to pursue a career in tech is sky high so we will constantly be looking for new talent we can bring onto the development team at Anything for Hire. We are planning to recruit a team of ambitious & motivated people to achieve some great results at our Cardiff HQ." Anything for Hire offers exciting opportunities for localised businesses to reach an entirely new set of customers, along with a free, easy to use booking system. This will allow small businesses to become more efficient and responsive so consumers will no longer need to call to know the availability of their services. Website: https://anythingforhire.com/

