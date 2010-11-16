|
New Lattice Modules Make Replacing USB Connectors with 12 Gbps Wireless Technology a Snap
Lattice
Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the leading provider of
customizable smart connectivity solutions, today announced the expansion
of its Lattice Snap®
wireless connector product family to support broader adoption of 60
GHz wireless technology in consumer and embedded applications. The new Lattice
Snap modules, based on Lattice's production-proven SiBEAM®
60 GHz technology, enable manufacturers to easily integrate short-range,
high-speed 60 GHz wireless links into their products. To simplify the
design process further, Lattice included the Snap modules, which are
compliant with regulatory requirements in several jurisdictions, into
their Snap
evaluation kit for fast prototyping and time-to-market.
"We were seeking a wireless solution that was robust, easy to integrate
and wouldn't require a lot of design support," said Ehren Achee, CTO at
SecuraShot. "Lattice's Snap modules met all of our expectations,
allowing us to develop a more rugged product that can seamlessly support
the transfer of data wirelessly without delay."
The Snap modules offer 12 Gbps full-duplex bandwidth at sub-frame
latencies, making this technology ideal for the replacement of physical
connectors, such as USB. By eliminating the connector, the industrial
designs of new products can be optimized by making them thinner,
lighter, and environment-proof, all while maintaining a robust and
high-speed connection. To enable faster prototyping for both existing
and new customers, Lattice created the Snap Evaluation Kit, which
includes the modules, system design guidelines and improved de-bug tools.
"As a leader in wireless connectivity solutions, the Lattice Snap
products demonstrate our commitmentto innovate products at the edge,"
said Abdullah Raouf, senior manager at Lattice. "SiBEAM Snap wireless
connector technology offers a unique advantage in data transfer for a
variety of high volume mobile applications, such as smartphones, tablets
and notebooks. The new Snap modules not only accelerate time to market,
but will enable 60 GHz technology to be easily integrated into broader
consumer and industrial products."
Key features of the Snap modules include:
-
Fully integrated power regulation, timing, 60 GHz antenna design &
regulatory compliance
-
A plug and play approach to enabling a short range, high speed,
wireless link
For more information on Lattice's Snap products visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/Products/mmWave/SiBEAMSnap.aspx.
Lattice at the Embedded World Conference 2018 - Nuremberg, Germany
Lattice will be exhibiting at Embedded World 2018, where the company
will be showcasing Snap modules along with other products and technology
solutions targeted for the industrial, automotive and consumer markets.
To meet with Lattice, please visit hall 4, booth #4-278 at the Nuremberg
Messe from Tuesday, February 27, 2018 - Thursday, March 1, 2018.
To schedule a press meeting, please contact: lattice@racepointglobal.com.
To schedule a customer meeting, please visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/en/About/ContactUs.aspx.
