New Interactive Live Stage Show Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Produced By SOUND STAGE LIVE! To Run From March 15-18

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new interactive live stage show experience of Disney's "The Little Mermaid," produced by SOUND STAGE LIVE!, is set to run at the El Segundo Performing Arts Center from March 15-18. SOUND STAGE LIVE! is the first-ever immersive musical theatre experience that combines live actors, projected animations that surround the audience, and interactivity between the audience's mobile device and the live show. "The Little Mermaid" stars Chassey Bennett; and is directed by Karl Warden. The four-day run will be hosted by YouTube sensation Todrick Hall, and those who purchase VIP tickets will have the chance to meet Todrick, attend a special Q&A, and have front row seats. Unlike traditional theatre, this new format encourages patrons to pull their cell phones out, rather than put them away. There will be a red carpet, themed snacks and games in the lobby, before the interactive show begins. SOUND STAGE LIVE! is a social experience in which participants can share with friends. Brother and sister producing team Jeff and Beth Cason bring 20+ years of experience to unveil this unique event to life. Jeff Cason, CEO and Creative Producer remarks, "We're bringing cutting edge technology and storytelling together to put our guests in the middle of the action. Your phone will let you see and hear the fish under the sea, join the musical chorus that get Ariel and Eric to fall in love, and even help Ariel defeat Ursula with the power of the trident." Adds Beth Cason, COO and Co-Producer for SOUND STAGE LIVE!: "We are reinventing musical theatre for a generation who loves to interact with their entertainment, not just consume it. It will be an unforgettable experience the audience will want to share with friends and family." The pre-show will include host Todrick Hall's fan favorite videos of his performances; as well as a lip sync battle in which guests can join Todrick onstage, showcasing their own talents. The El Segundo Performing Arts Center is located at 640 Main Street, El Segundo, California 90245 (near LAX). General admission tickets are $29; Upgraded seats are $79; and VIP seats are $129. To purchase seats visit: www.soundstage.live/tickets . ABOUT "THE LITTLE MERMAID": Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World." ABOUT TODRICK HALL

Multi-talented singer, rapper, actor, director, choreographer and YouTube personality, Todrick Hall rose to prominence on "American Idol." His popular YouTube channel has more than 2.6 million subscribers and 236 million channel views, notably for original songs, choreographed flash mobs for Beyonce, musical collaborations, and appearances on RuPaul's "Drag Race" as a guest judge. Hall distinguished himself as a Broadway star, completing a successful run of "Kinky Boots" and two successful tours of "Straight Outta Oz," both of which were highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Recently, he appeared as a backup dancer in Taylor Swift's video "Look What You Made Me Do." ABOUT CHASSEY BENNETT

Chassey Bennett makes her debut as her childhood favorite princess, with recent credits as: "Joseph & The Technicolor Dreamcoat" (3-D Theatricals); "Footloose" (The Candlelight Pavilion); "Sister Act" (Musical Theatre West); "Rent" (La Mirada Theatre/McCoy Rigby Entertainment). Past credits include: "Les Miserables" and "Side Show." Chassey received her BFA from AMDA. ABOUT KARL WARDEN

Karl Warden directed and choreographed the "American Horror Story: CULT" promos. He also provided staging and choreography for the on air promos of the upcoming FX Networks show "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace." Theatre credits include: "Thoroughly Modern Millie"; "Big Fish"; "Big River" and "The Addams Family" at the Performance Riverside, and many more. ABOUT JEFF CASON

Jeff Cason has 12 years of experience as a theatrical producer, director and creative executive. He has founded two theatrical production companies: Redlands Civic Light Opera and Broadway In The Park, and has served as Director of Marketing for Concept Design Productions, creating conference and exhibit solutions for Fortune 1000 clients. He is an accomplished lighting, scenic and production designer for theatre and events, having worked on more than 60 shows throughout Southern California. Most recently Jeff created, directed and produced "Celebrate! A Fireworks Spectacular" presented by Chevron. ABOUT BETH CASON

Beth Cason has 10 years of experience in operations, and has most recently served as Director of Operations for Blueprint Test Preparation, the largest LSAT prep service in the nation. As director, Beth managed the logistics for more than 100 classroom courses nationwide, the customer experience for more than 6,000 students annually, and corporate financial forecasting and analysis. For more information visit: https://www.soundstage.live/

