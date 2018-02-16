[February 15, 2018] New B2B Ecommerce App Automates Price Negotiations: OptiQuote(SM) Gives Customers Control of Optimum Supply Pricing

BURLINGTON, N.C., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IP Products, a distributor of industrial and packaging supplies within the manufacturing, education and healthcare markets, introduces OptiQuote?, a new B2B ecommerce application that allows purchasing professionals to calculate (negotiate automatically) their own discounted prices for bulk or bundled commodity supply purchases. The pricing is generated by the calculator based on the items selected and quantities required, along with other criteria selected by the customer. Unlike existing bracket pricing methods, OptiQuote? is very exact and discounts can extend beyond truckload pricing. The simple to use application relies on cost analytics that run in the background of the app to generate optimum pricing. Jay Lindley, President of IP Products stated, "All distribution transactions are affected by a series of costs that typically include the sales and price negotiation, customer service, order entry, warehouse costs, delivery, trade credit, invoicing and accounting entries. With OptiQuote? pricing, the associated service costs are reduced, and the savings is passed on to the customer. Traditionally, distributors have simply averaged these service costs and included them in their item mark-ups causing customers to potentially be over or under charged for their purchases relative to the actual cost to process their order. As more purchasing professionalsare looking for distributors with online tools to help them do their jobs more efficiently, OptiQuote? gives our customers greater control over the procurement process without the traditional negotiation 'dance' or 'pencil sharpening' with a distributor sales rep." Customers can also use OptiQuote? to calculate pricing for blanket orders over a budget year or contract period. Provided there is sufficient volume, any contract or deviated costs that are available from our manufacturers can be loaded into a specific customer's account prior to using the calculator, further reducing the calculated price. The customer also wins by reducing costly sourcing efforts, or calls to sales reps for pricing that fits their budget. OptiQuote? is a browser based app that can be used on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. It is free to use and available now for industrial supply and packaging buyers. You can access the app at http://shop.ipproducts.com/OptiQuote.html. Through a partnership with Bauman & Rogers, Inc., the developer of the application, a SaaS version of the OptiQuote? price calculator will soon be available to other industrial distributors across multiple channels to enhance their online presence.

Established in 1975, IP Products is a distributor of packaging, safety and facility supplies based in Burlington, NC. IP Products delivers value through cost analytics, multiple service models and transparency. Established in 1980, Bauman & Rogers, Inc. owns a diversified portfolio of investments and is based in Burlington NC. Contact Info: Jay Lindley or Mike Hinson can be reached at 190418@email4pr.com

Phone: 336-226-2457 Website: www.ipproducts.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-b2b-ecommerce-app-automates-price-negotiations-optiquotesm-gives-customers-control-of-optimum-supply-pricing-300598813.html SOURCE IP Products

