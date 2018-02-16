ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New B2B Ecommerce App Automates Price Negotiations: OptiQuote(SM) Gives Customers Control of Optimum Supply Pricing
[February 15, 2018]

New B2B Ecommerce App Automates Price Negotiations: OptiQuote(SM) Gives Customers Control of Optimum Supply Pricing


BURLINGTON, N.C., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IP Products, a distributor of industrial and packaging supplies within the manufacturing, education and healthcare markets, introduces OptiQuote?, a new B2B ecommerce application that allows purchasing professionals to calculate (negotiate automatically) their own discounted prices for bulk or bundled commodity supply purchases. The pricing is generated by the calculator based on the items selected and quantities required, along with other criteria selected by the customer. Unlike existing bracket pricing methods, OptiQuote? is very exact and discounts can extend beyond truckload pricing. The simple to use application relies on cost analytics that run in the background of the app to generate optimum pricing.

Jay Lindley, President of IP Products stated, "All distribution transactions are affected by a series of costs that typically include the sales and price negotiation, customer service, order entry, warehouse costs, delivery, trade credit, invoicing and accounting entries. With OptiQuote? pricing, the associated service costs are reduced, and the savings is passed on to the customer. Traditionally, distributors have simply averaged these service costs and included them in their item mark-ups causing customers to potentially be over or under charged for their purchases relative to the actual cost to process their order. As more purchasing professionalsare looking for distributors with online tools to help them do their jobs more efficiently, OptiQuote? gives our customers greater control over the procurement process without the traditional negotiation 'dance' or 'pencil sharpening' with a distributor sales rep."

Customers can also use OptiQuote? to calculate pricing for blanket orders over a budget year or contract period. Provided there is sufficient volume, any contract or deviated costs that are available from our manufacturers can be loaded into a specific customer's account prior to using the calculator, further reducing the calculated price. The customer also wins by reducing costly sourcing efforts, or calls to sales reps for pricing that fits their budget.

OptiQuote? is a browser based app that can be used on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. It is free to use and available now for industrial supply and packaging buyers. You can access the app at  http://shop.ipproducts.com/OptiQuote.html.  Through a partnership with Bauman & Rogers, Inc., the developer of the application, a SaaS version of the OptiQuote? price calculator will soon be available to other industrial distributors across multiple channels to enhance their online presence.


Established in 1975, IP Products is a distributor of packaging, safety and facility supplies based in Burlington, NC. IP Products delivers value through cost analytics, multiple service models and transparency. Established in 1980, Bauman & Rogers, Inc. owns a diversified portfolio of investments and is based in Burlington NC.

Contact Info: Jay Lindley or Mike Hinson can be reached at 190418@email4pr.com 
Phone: 336-226-2457 Website: www.ipproducts.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-b2b-ecommerce-app-automates-price-negotiations-optiquotesm-gives-customers-control-of-optimum-supply-pricing-300598813.html

SOURCE IP Products


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy