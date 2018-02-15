[February 14, 2018] New NETGEAR Insight 28-Port Smart Cloud Switches With Remote Management Capabilities Now Available

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices that power today’s smart home and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has begun shipping two new 28-port Smart Cloud Switches introduced last month during CES 2018. Offering even more capacity for growing businesses, the switches fall under the umbrella of the award-winning NETGEAR Insight™ management solution. With its unified, single pane-of-glass view, Insight provides the convenience of setup, monitoring and management features from anywhere, at any time, via the Insight mobile app or new Insight cloud web portal. With the addition of these latest switches the Insight ecosystem is now made up of six managed switches, the entire line up of ReadyNAS storage and the WAC500 series of wireless access points providing a complete managed network solution.

Insight Managed 28-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Cloud Switch with 2 SFP and 2 SFP+ Fiber Ports (GC728X) - $329.99



The two switches are now available worldwide through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels and ecommerce sites. Insight Managed 28-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Cloud Switch with 2 SFP and 2 SFP+ Fiber Ports (GC728X) — $329.99 Insight Managed 28-Port Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Smart Cloud Switch with 2 SFP and 2 SFP+ Fiber Ports (GC728XP) — $599.99 “Our versatile new Smart Cloud Switches offer SMBs remote cloud manageability, whisper-quiet operation, and a sleek, modern design,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products at NETGEAR. “And with the ability to manage them through our Insight mobile app or the Insight cloud web portal, there’s simply not an easier or more cost-effective switching solution for SMBs. Our Insight Managed Smart Cloud switches don’t require complex software, additional hardware, or large, long-term licensing fees.” The NETGEAR Insight Managed Smart Cloud Switch (GC728X) is the first 28-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch from NETGEAR with anytime, anywhere remote/cloud management through either the NETGEAR Insight mobile app or Insight cloud web portal. The NETGEAR GC728X features 24 copper Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2 SFP Gigabit Ethernet and 2 SFP+ 10G fiber ports for maximum flexibility and connectivity in your network. With its remote cloud manageability, and advanced L2+/L3 Lite features, it’s the most versatile switch on the market for any environment. The NETGEAR Insight Managed Smart Cloud Switch (GC728XP) edition of the new 28-Port Smart Cloud Switch offers Power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) with a healthy 390W power budget to better support the growing demand for PoE devices such as VoIP phones, IP Security Cameras, wireless access points, proximity sensors, door locks, and other IoT devices. Like its sister 28-port switch, it offers L3 static routing and full duplexing, non-blocking switching with 92Gbps line rate fabric, so you’ll get all the bandwidth you expect from its 26 ports of Gigabit and two ports of 1-Gigabit connectivity. All Insight Managed Smart Cloud Switches support a full suite of advanced L2+/L3 Lite switching features (depending on model) for everything from a simple network to a highly complex one and are designed to meet current and future needs of a fully converged network. Some of the key features include: VLANs (including Auto-VoIP & Auto-Video) and LLDP support

Port trunking / Link aggregation and IGMP snooping

QoS and priority queuing, port-based rate limiting, STP/RSTP and loop prevention

ACLs, storm control and port mirroring

Advanced per-port PoE controls, scheduling, and timers (PoE models)

IPv6 management and support for future-proofing your network

IPv4 and IPv6 static routing for optimizing your network outgoing traffic (28-port models only) The Insight Managed switches are easy to set up, as you need only to plug the switch into your network and the Internet and discover with the Insight app or using the new Insight cloud web portal — no controller is needed. You can then set up policies across switches without configuring each separately. Through Insight, you see what’s connected on each switch port, port speeds, and can remotely manage PoE power including enabling and disabling PD devices from anywhere, anytime.

Easy, Unified Management Through NETGEAR Insight

A 2018 CES Innovation Awards honoree, the NETGEAR Insight management solution empowers small businesses to instantly discover, configure, and continuously monitor and manage your network of select NETGEAR Insight switches and other business-class products. It provides a unified, single-pane-of-glass view with easy access to both product information and support. It is the answer to the once tedious setup and configuration of devices either in individual device GUI silos or via overwhelming device management tools created for complex enterprise networks. NETGEAR Insight is available as either a free app for iOS and Android mobile devices or as a web portal accessible from any internet-connected web browser. The new Insight Cloud web portal offers the advantage of a larger display screen, ideal for configuring larger port-count switches such as the new 28-port Insight Managed Smart Cloud Switches. The NETGEAR Insight management solution has two subscription plans: Insight Basic for the Insight app only, and Insight Premium for the Insight app, the Insight cloud web portal, and certain advanced features. Each 28-port Insight Smart Cloud switch includes a 7-day free trial of Insight Premium including the Insight cloud web portal. The Smart Cloud Switches Family

The two new 28-Port Smart Cloud Switches join four additional Insight Managed Smart Cloud Switches, the industry’s first fully-integrated, cloud-manageable network switches for SMB, that debuted in Fall 2017. Insight Managed 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Cloud Desktop Switch with 2 SFP Fiber Ports (GC110) — $129.99

Insight Managed 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet PoE Smart Cloud Desktop Switch with 2 SFP Fiber Ports (62W) (GC110P) — $189.99

Insight Managed 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Smart Cloud Desktop/Rackmount Switch with 2 SFP Fiber Ports (134W) (GC510P) — $249.99

Insight Managed 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet High-Power PoE+ Smart Cloud Desktop/Rackmount Switch with 2 SFP Fiber Ports (195W) (GC510PP) — $329.99 All NETGEAR Insight Managed Smart Cloud Switches include a 5-year Limited Hardware Warranty, Next Business Day shipping for replacement, and free technical support options. About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (WiFi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 30,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 25,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the NETGEAR investor page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. ©2018 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, and NETGEAR Insight are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved. Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Source: NETGEAR-G A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4597226-0a89-45b2-9455-3c307eac50d4 U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com U.S. Customer Inquiries: (888) NETGEAR

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]