[February 13, 2018]

New Maropost Research Report Uncovers Critical Marketing Trends for 2018

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maropost, the innovating force in Marketing and Sales technology, unveiled its latest research feature—"2018 Industry Trends Report and Action Plan". Based on an in-depth quantitative survey of both B2B and B2C professionals, the report delves into the critical trends shaping sales and marketing strategies in 2018.



From the continued rise of social media marketing, to an industry-wide increase in marketing budgets, the report analyzes the emergence and effects of a variety of trends. Top trends include an increased focus on lead generation, along with new developments in conversion rate optimization, which are slated to become central challenges and opportunities for marketers in the year to come.

Produced in partnership with 60 Second Marketer CEO, Jamie Turner, the report is being released alongside a companion webinar hosted by Tuner and Maropost VP of Marketing, Brandi Smith. Designed to provide a prelude for readers, the webinar will contain expert insights and actionable data for strategic implementation.

On February 15 at 2 PM EST, Turner and Smith will be holding the companion webinar, entitled "New Research Unveils Action Steps for Killer Conversions". Marketing professionals may register by signing up here. All registrants will receive a full copy of "2018 Industry Trends Report and Action Plan" after the webinar.

About Maropost:

Maropost is a B2C cloud-based revenue optimization suite that gives companies the ability to increase cross-channel customer engagement to maximize revenue. Through integrated marketing and sales automation, Maropost provides essential tools, strategic guidance, and support needed to create more personalized customer experiences through a 360-degree business view—from marketing automation, to CRM, commerce, and customer support. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Maropost is trusted by brands like New York Post, DigitalMarketer, SHOP.com, and Mercedes-Benz.

For more information, please contact: Brandi Smith, VP Marketing Maropost 1-888-438-3152 x333 brandi@maropost.com Christine Glossop Marketing Communications Manager Maropost 1-888-438-3152 x239 christine@maropost.com