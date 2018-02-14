|
|[February 12, 2018]
|
New Study Evaluates the Performance of Masimo PVi® as a Predictor of Fluid Responsiveness in Mechanically Ventilated ICU Patients
Masimo (NASDAQ:
MASI) announced today the findings of a recently published study in
which researchers at Bülent Ecevit University in Zonguldak, Turkey
compared two noninvasive methods of predicting fluid responsiveness in
mechanically ventilated patients in the intensive care unit (ICU):
Masimo PVi® (pleth variability index, measured noninvasively
and continuously using SET® pulse oximetry sensors) and dIVC
(distensibility index of inferior vena cava, measured noninvasively by
radiologists using an ultrasound machine and probe).1
In the study, Drs. Piskin and Öz sought to compare the performance of
the two methods by enrolling 72 mechanically ventilated patients and
taking various measurements before and after passive leg raising (PLR).
In addition to PVi (measured with Masimo Radical-7® Pulse
CO-Oximeters®) and dIVC (measured by a radiologist using
Esaote MyLab 30), central venous pressure (CVP) and cardiac index (CI)
were measured. Patients who exhibited a >15% increase in CI attributable
to the PLR maneuver were classified as volume responders, and those with
<15% or no change, as nonresponders.
The researchers found that Masimo noninvasive and continuous PVi, at a
threshold value of >14%, provided 95% sensitivity and 81.2% specificity
(p<0.001, AUC = 0.939 (0.857-0.982)), which was statistically
significant. Ultrasound, noninvasive dIVC, at a threshold value of
>23.8%, provided 80% sensitivity and 87.5% specificity (p=<0.001, AUC =
0.928 (0.842-0.975)), which was also statistically significant. The
invasive method, CVP, at a threshold value of =7 mmHg, provided 70%
sensitivity and 53.1% specificity to predict fluid responsiveness
(p=0.066, Area Under the Curve = 0.622 (0.500-0.724)), which was not
statistically significant.
The investigators noted that "our results show that noninvasively
assessed PVi and dIVC were good predictors of fluid responsiveness after
PLR in ICU patients on mechanical ventilation. By contrast, the
invasively assessed CVP was a poor predictor of fluid responsiveness as
a static variable of cardiac preload." They concluded that, "Both PVi
and dIVC may be used to identify the fluid responsiveness of all ICU
patients undergoing continuous treatment linked to mechanical
ventilation; both methods are easily applied, noninvasive, and can be
performed at the bedside."
Reference
1. Piskin Ö and Öz I. Accuracy of pleth variabilty index compared with
inferior vena cava diameter to predict fluid responsiveness in
mechanically ventilated patients. Medicine. (2017) 96:47(e8889).
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive
monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and
reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET®
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been
shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and
accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been
shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in
neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2
and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™*
in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5
Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million
patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the
world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 17 of the top 20
hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best
Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow®
Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous
monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured
invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen
content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin
(SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more
recently, Oxygen Reserve Index™ (ORi™), in addition to SpO2,
pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®,
an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the
Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to
augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is
also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as
the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO2®
pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse
oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be
found at www.masimo.com.
Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.
ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale
in the United States.
*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from
University HealthSystem Consortium.
References
1. Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm
Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO2
Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92.
2.
de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the
detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish
prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;Jan
8;338.
3. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance
on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After
Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287.
4.
Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring - The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia
Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012.
5.
McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care
Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission
Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302.
6.
Estimate: Masimo data on file.
7. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential
effectiveness of Masimo PVi®. These forward-looking
statements are based on current expectations about future events
affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which
are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and
could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from
those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various
risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our
assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks
related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement
technologies, including Masimo PVi, contribute to positive clinical
outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo
noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and
unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk
Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission ("SEC (News - Alert)"), which may be obtained for free at the
SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our
forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our
expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included
in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the
foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of
today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or
clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most
recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under
the applicable securities laws.
