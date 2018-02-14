|
|[February 02, 2018]
|
New Jersey Audubon and PSE&G Team Up to Stream Live Eagle Cam
Philadelphia isn't the only home to a team of eagles preparing for a
live broadcast this month. A group of our nation's beloved bald eagles
have taken their 18th annual flight to Salem, where they are
nesting on a Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G)
transmission tower. For the first time in this location, the public can
watch live online as a new starting line-up of eaglets hatch, thanks to
a partnership between New Jersey Audubon and PSE&G. Viewers can stream
the PSE&G NJ Audubon Eagle Cam HD feed at eaglecam.njaudubon.org
and cheer on each play, from the birds laying eggs to the eaglets
hatching and taking their first flight.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180202005409/en/
New Jersey Audubon is a not-for-profit organization that fosters
environmental awareness and a conservation ethic among New Jersey's
citizens. The PSE&G NJ Audubon Eagle Cam is the latest in a longstanding
partnership founded on an appreciation for nature. Funding for the eagle
cam was made possible by a grant from the PSEG Foundation.
"The eagle cam will give millions the opportunity to witness first hand
this amazing success story of our national bird's recovery. This
exciting endeavor would not be possible without support from PSE&G,"
said Eric Stiles, president and CEO of New Jersey Audubon. "PSE&G has
been an important conservation prtner of NJ Audubon's in helping us
protect New Jersey wildlife and habitat."
There are nine PSE&G transmission towers in New Jersey where eagles have
previously or are currently nesting. The utility takes steps to protect
the birds as well as its electrical equipment. Whenever possible, PSE&G
teams modify their work schedules to avoid towers where active nests are
present.
Rob Pollock, PSE&G's senior director of environmental projects and
services, said, "We have an excellent partnership with New Jersey
Audubon, and we have worked with them on a number of important
initiatives to benefit birds and other wildlife here in New Jersey. We
are pleased to help share the beauty of these majestic birds with eagle
enthusiasts everywhere."
The recovery of the Bald Eagle in New Jersey is a success story. In
1973, when the Endangered and Nongame Species Conservation Act was
passed, there was just one nesting pair, in a remote forest in
Cumberland County. Thanks to efforts from organizations including NJ
Audubon, NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife and Conserve Wildlife
Foundation of NJ, the species is coming back from the brink of
extinction. Today, there are more than 150 nesting pairs of bald eagles
statewide. Eagles are still on the endangered species list, but by
protecting habitat and waterways used by eagles, smart conservation will
help to maintain and enhance this species' recovery.
About New Jersey Audubon
New Jersey Audubon is a privately supported, not-for profit, statewide
membership organization. Founded in 1897, and one of the oldest
independent Audubons, New Jersey Audubon is working to make New Jersey a
better place for people and wildlife. New Jersey Audubon fosters
environmental awareness and a conservation ethic among New Jersey's
citizens; protects New Jersey's birds, mammals, other animals, and
plants, especially endangered and threatened species; and promotes
preservation of New Jersey's valuable natural habitats. For more
information, visit www.njaudubon.org.
About PSE&G
Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest
and largest regulated gas and electric delivery utility, serving nearly
three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the
ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is
a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG)
(NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company.
