|[February 01, 2018]
New Use for Telecommunications Networks: Helping Scientists Peer into Deep Space
For the first time, researchers have demonstrated that a stable
frequency reference can be reliably transmitted more than 300 kilometers
over a standard fiber optic telecommunications network and used to
synchronize two radio telescopes. Stable frequency references, which are
used to calibrate clocks and instruments that make ultraprecise
measurements, are usually only accessible at facilities that generate
them using expensive atomic clocks. The new technology could allow
scientists anywhere to access the frequency standard simply by tapping
into the telecommunications network.
The ability to send stable frequency references over the
telecommunications network could be particularly useful for radio
telescope arrays such as the Square Kilometer Array (SKA),
an international effort to build the world's largest radio telescope
using arrays in Australia and South Africa. When complete, SKA will
detect faint radio waves from deep space with a sensitivity about 50
times greater than that of the Hubble telescope. Individual radio
telescopes will be linked to create a total collecting area of about 1
million square meters.
Linking radio telescopes in an array requires that each telescope have
access to an atomic clock to record the precise time at which a signal
is detected from an object in space. Focusing all the telescopes on the
same object and then calculating the slight differences in the time for
the signal to reach each telescope allows researchers to combine all the
observations and pinpoint the object's location and other
characteristics. Stable transmitted references could be used to
calibrate the relative time at each telescope, eliminating the need for
multiple atomic clocks in a radio telescope array.
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, researchers from
a consortium of Australian institutions report on the successful
transmission of a stable frequency reference between two radio
telescopes via a fiber link and demonstrate that the technique's
performance is superior to the use of an atomic clock at each telescope.
The consortium included Australia's Academic and Research Network (AARNet),
the Australian
National University, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial
Research Organisation (CSIRO),
the National
Measurement Institute, Macquarie
University and the University
of Adelaide.
The results show that the technique is capable of compensating for
signal fluctuations in the fiber optic network introduced by
environmental factors such as temperature changes or vibrations. The
demonstration was even performed over a network that was transmitting
live telecommunications traffic at the same time.
Testing with live network traffic
"By running the experiment on optical fibers also carrying normal
traffic, we showed that transmitting the stable frequency standard
doesn't affect the data or telephone calls on the other channels," said
Kenneth Baldwin, a member of the research team from the Australian
National University. "This is necessary to gain the cooperation of the
telecommunications companies that own these fiber networks."
Importantly, the new technique doesn't require any substantial changes
to the rest of the fiber optic network and is easy to implement. To keep
the frequency stable during transmission, the researchers send the
signal through the network to a destination and then reflect it back.
The returning signal is used to determine if any changes occurred. After
each round trip, any transmitted frequency shift is passively subtracted
to exactly compensate for the measured changes.
For every 100 kilometers of fiber, the round trip takes about 1
millisecond. Even though the compensation process happens very quickly,
the time on the receiving end can drift during the round trips. To solve
this problem, a quartz oscillator at the remote location keeps the time
steady between round trips.
"The frequency of the quartz oscillator will also eventually drift, so
our unique process combines local stabilization with the quartz
oscillator for short time lengths, with the longer - greater than round
trip time - stabilization provided by the transmitted stable frequency
reference technique," said Baldwin. "This highly stable method for
transmitting the frequency reference allows an atomic clock, which cost
around two hundred thousand dollars, to be replaced with a system that
only costs a few tens of thousand dollars."
Demonstrating long-distance transmission
To demonstrate their method, the researchers began with a type of atomic
clock known as a hydrogen maser located at the CSIRO Australia Telescope
Compact Array (ATCA). They imprinted the radio frequency reference
signal from the maser onto a laser beam that then traveled through a
155-kilometer AARNet fiber and several amplification stages to a second
radio telescope, and back again. Once the compensation process began,
the reference was picked up by the radio telescope at the other end of
the connection.
The researchers used the stable frequency reference to calibrate both
telescopes, which were used to examine the same object in space. They
found that rather than the stable frequency signal limiting the
performance of the telescopes, atmospheric differences between the two
locations was the limiting factor. To eliminate atmospheric interference
and better understand how the new method improved the telescope
performance, the researchers then used just one telescope antenna at the
ATCA fitted with two separate receivers to take measurements. This
"split antenna" method allowed one receiver stabilized by the hydrogen
maser to be compared with the other receiver stabilized using the stable
frequency reference that was sent on a 310- kilometer round trip through
the fiber.
"Our experiments showed that the transmitted frequency reference was
very stable, significantly more stable than the earth's atmosphere,"
said Baldwin. "Our approach of exactly replicating the stable frequency
signal from one atomic clock performed at least as well as two atomic
clocks, which can exhibit slight differences from each other."
The researchers say that their demonstration shows that the new method
is ready for implementation by radio astronomers who want to avoid using
multiple atomic clocks across a telescope array. The method can be used
over even longer distances by using more amplifiers to boost the signal.
This would also allow stable frequency references to be broadcast across
a national fiber optic network, where any scientist with access to a
telecommunications network could use them.
"When atomic clocks were first invented, no one thought that they would
provide timing standards that would be used for GPS navigation, for
example," said Baldwin. "We hope that in the same way, easy access to
frequency standards that are just as stable as those found in a national
measurement laboratory will be an enabling technology for many
applications that require precise timing and accurate frequency
measurements."
Paper: Y. He, K. G. H. Baldwin, B. J. Orr, R. B. Warrington, M.
J. Wouters, A. N. Luiten, P. Mirtschin, T. Tzioumis, C. Phillips, J.
Stevens, B. Lennon, S. Munting, G. Aben, T. Newlands, T. Rayner,
"Long-distance telecom-fiber transfer of a radio-frequency reference for
radio astronomy," Optica, Volume 5, Issue 2, 138-146 (2018).
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.5.000138
