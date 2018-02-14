[February 01, 2018] New Social Media App Takes the Big Game by Storm

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People traveling to Minnesota this week for the Big Game and are looking for access to the biggest events can get the most exclusive tickets in town from the Post-a-blur social media app. It's going to be one of the most star studded events in Minneapolis and you can have access to be a part of some of the BIGGEST parties in the world by visiting their website! Kinectra Technologies is pleased to announce the launch of their newest mobile app Post-a-blur™, an innovative social media app that helps authors, artists, chefs, models, actors or any content creatives deliver their original content while creating much needed revenue while delivering a little social good at the same time! This pre-launch extravaganza will include Post-a-blur™ app demos at some of the hottest events at this year's Big Game in Minneapolis that includes exclusive access to guests and contest winners to shows including The Maxim Party, the Migos Concert at Muse, The MPLS Experience with Travis Scott, The Crave Rooftop Ice Bar Experience, and others to be named this week. After years of hard work and dedication, we are delighted to officially announce the Post-a-blur™ Official Launch at SXSW Interactive on March 13, 2018 in Austin, TX. he new app will be available on the AppStore and the Android Store. To learn more and get your hands on these hot tickets, go to http://www.postablur.com/. With this new app, Post-a-blur™ aims to provide their visitors and creative influencers an easier way to monetize their content by enabling influencers to post blurred content; then followers will Like, Share, or Donate to Reveal the blurred content. Influencers have the option to set cash goals they feel are worth revealing their post while setting cash goals to help fund the content they create for followers. Additionally, it creates direct validation for companies that pay influencers that post ads while showing their followers who truly support them and influence the products they buy. Post-a-blur™ comes with the following key features:

Control WHEN your content is seen.

Control HOW your content is seen.

Control HOW MUCH you charge for your content to be seen.

Own the right to tag the merchandise you are wearing (To be able to immediately send sales leads of the brands you wear.)

Send money to other users, charities, and to your family; after you get donations from your fans for viewing your unique post (Crowdfunding Aspect)

Create your Account page Ad with a 30 second video that introduces you and your Postablur page to other participants

Earn money by having your post sponsored from Brands on Post-a-blur™, after your post reachs over 10,000 likes

