[January 29, 2018] New Allot Mobile Security Trends Report Reveals Security-as-a-Service Helps Mobile Operators Increase Net Promoter Score

HOD HASHARON, Israel, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, today revealed findings from a new Report "Allot Mobile Security Trends: Building revenues differentiation and brand loyalty with Security as a Service". The report found that Communications Service Providers (CSPs) delivering security as a Service to users enjoy a 2-3 fold increase in customer satisfaction than those who provide legacy app-based security. As both consumer and business customers look for an effective yet worry-free solution to protect their mobile devices, the report findings reveal a significant opportunity for mobile operators to take ownership of the security market and to protect users while generating recurring revenue streams, enhancing brand loyalty and reinforcing customer trust. The latest report follows a report published last year: Allot MobileTrends H1/2017 Report: Consumer View on Mobile Security, which found that 61% of global respondents said they would like to buy a security service from their CSP for their connected devices. The new Mobile Security Trends report examined the penetration rates of network-based mobile security as compared to the legacy device-based security app model. The findings indicated a clear distinction in success rates, with network-based security demonstrating a three to ten-fold greater penetration with subscribers: While mobile operators have historically spent millions marketing legacy device-based security apps, they are failing to engage consumers, with typical penetration rates of 3-5%.

In contrast, the "Try and Buy" opt-in network delivered security services achieve penetration rates of 12 to 15%, while "Promotional" opt-out services perform even better with penetration rates of 40 to 60%. On top of significant increase in adoption rates, cusomers subscribed to security services demonstrate much higher levels of satisfaction with a 2-3 fold increase in customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) when compared to regular customers "Our data distinctly substantiates that network-based security services are a "clear winner" for CSPs who opt to offer them." said Ronen Priel, VP Product Management at Allot. "Already, Allot customers enjoy high penetration rates and significant improvement in NPS score as well as increased revenues and brand differentiation by delivering Security as a Service to subscribers." Allot will be showcasing a live demonstration of a network-based security service at Mobile World Congress 2018, taking place in Barcelona from February 26 through March 1, at its booth in Hall 5 Stand 5G41.

To read the full report on how mobile operators can measure the success of the security-as-a-service offering, including increased penetration rates, customer satisfaction, revenue generation and significant differentiation of the operator's brand, click here. About Allot Communications Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 18 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit http://www.allot.com. Safe Harbor Statement This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contacts

