[January 25, 2018] New Dating App Black White Interracial Dating Provides a Safe Platform for Interracial Relationships

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black White Interracial Dating App is a new and innovative interracial dating platform that allows white women looking for black men and vice versa to find a soul mate. Aimed at singles who are interested in interracial relationships, this app matches singles who are located in the same area, allowing them to communicate with each other and build a dating relationship that can potentially lead to wedding bells. Developed by Shi Jun Zhang, soon to be Black White Impression Limited, this interracial dating app is available for iOS devices and Android devices via the iTunes and Google Play Store. https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1304063016 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blackwhitemeet The App is available free to download however, it offers subscriptions to enhance the dating experience. 1 month subscription at $9.99

3 months subscription at $27.99

6 months subscription at $49.99 In this day and age of online dating, there are a few things that users with a dating profile complain about: A lot of noob (fake) dating profiles online

Being matched with potential partners but not get any messages

People looking for casual chat but not looking for anything concrete or beyond that Black White Interracial Dating App eliminates all those problems mentioned above and ensures singles speak with like-minded people who want a serious relationship. Ever since dating apps started popping up in the last few years, they have put plenty of emphasis on how a person looks rather than stay true to what the app is for, which is the overall dating experience. Black White Interracial Dating App tips the scale back in favor of the dating experience instead of focusing completely on how a person looks. How does Black White Interracial Dating work exactly?

Users begin by creating a free profile which includes choosing their best-looking picture and selecting the age group of their potential partners. Users can upgrade their membership if they please at any time, however getting the basics right like a good picture and an eye catching personal description enhances your chances of meeting new people. This lets them know that your account is 100% legit and genuine, not a noob or fake account. Black White Interracial Dating App not only allows people to discuss the qualities they are looking for in a potential partner, it also allows you to swap ideas on what an ideal date would be like, whether it be discussing the latest events happening in your local areas, concerts and even the best places to grab something to eat. No matter the person, Black White Interracial Dating App will ensure that they are matched with someone who shares similar interests, whether it is love for music or sporting events to food and strolls in the park. This app is the best app for singles looking for an interracial relationship. Thousands of singles are looking for love and waiting to be contacted by a potential partner. About Black White Interracial Dating App Black White Interracial Dating is an app that is looking to revolutionize the dating scene by bringing something new, fresh and exciting to put the spark back in dating. Targeting people who are 18 and over across the world, the main objective of this app is to facilitate face to face meet ups or interactions which can lead to something more between two people. For more information visit: http://www.blackwhite.singles/

Name: Elena Green

