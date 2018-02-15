[January 24, 2018] New Telerik and Kendo UI Releases are First to Support the Latest Web Frameworks and Fluent Design

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and deployment technologies, today announced the latest release of its Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® tools. New capabilities, including Fluent design and support for the latest cutting-edge frameworks React, Angular, Vue and Xamarin, enable developers to build beautiful modern applications fast. Progress is the first vendor to offer React UI components, built from the ground up, and the first to add Fluent-inspired themes to its component suites. "We have always been known for providing the most up-to-date tools that make it easy for developers to build high-impact, modern business applications," said Faris Sweis, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Developer Tooling, Progress. "Our latest Telerik and Kendo UI tools yet again give developers an advantage in helping them tap into the hottest platforms and UI trends to deliver outstanding apps with sleek designs, quickly and inexpensively." Kendo UI React, Angular and Vue Enhancements: Progress Kendo UI, the most complete UI library for data-rich web applications, has always provided a stable, reliable, feature-complete toolkit that enables developers to be more productive and build beautiful apps quickly. New capabilities include: Kendo UI for React Goes Native: The Kendo UI library now includes native support for React, giving developers the flexibility to select the framework of their choice and move between them freely, all while relying on the robust UI components available in Kendo UI. Written from the ground up for React architectures, Progress delivers pure, high-performance React UI components without any jQuery dependencies.

Kendo UI for Angular Enhancements: In response to customer feedback, the Kendo UI library continues to enhance its support for Angular with new components, including TreeView, Window, Splitter and Gauges. Kendo UI tightly integrates with Angular, empowering developers to build next-generation UIs that live up to any modern website design requirement, including native and responsive Angular web applications. Kendo UI for Vue Adds Four New Vue Components: Pivot Grid, Gantt Chart, Progress Bar and Splitter, allowing Vue early adopters to carry over productivity benefits usually experienced when creating web UI with the Kendo UI library.

Telerik Tooling Gets Fluent Theme, Enhances Xamarin Support Experience Progress also provides Microsoft (News - Alert) developers with high performance, modern component libraries for their web, mobile and desktop apps - supporting cutting edge innovation while also providing for previous versions. New features availabl today include: New Fluent-Theme: With today's release, Progress is the first developer tooling vendor to add a Fluent-inspired theme to its Telerik control suites targeting WPF and WinForms. The new theme delivers a modern look to desktop applications, allowing them to fit in the contemporary appearance of the Windows operating system.

Enhanced Design Time Experience: Telerik UI for Xamarin now enhances the design time experience previously unavailable for Xamarin.Forms developers. This feature allows . NET (News - Alert) developers to drag and drop components on the screen quickly. In addition, the new release includes five new controls that enable fast development of Xamarin apps.

Telerik UI for Xamarin now enhances the design time experience previously unavailable for Xamarin.Forms developers. This feature allows . NET (News - Alert) developers to drag and drop components on the screen quickly. In addition, the new release includes five new controls that enable fast development of Xamarin apps. Additional Database Support: In addition to support of Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft SQL Azure Database and Oracle (News - Alert) , MySQL Telerik Reporting and Telerik Report Server now enable easy access to more than 30 new data sources such as Salesforce, MongoDB and Amazon Redshift. For more details about the latest Progress Telerik release, please visit https://www.progress.com/telerik or click here to register for the January 30 webinar. For more details about the latest Kendo UI release, please visit https://www.progress.com/kendo-ui or click here to register for the February 1 webinar. Additional Resources

About Progress Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications, that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications.

