New Telerik and Kendo UI Releases are First to Support the Latest Web Frameworks and Fluent Design
Progress
(NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and
deployment technologies, today announced the latest release of its
Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® tools. New capabilities,
including Fluent design and support for the latest cutting-edge
frameworks React, Angular, Vue and Xamarin, enable developers to build
beautiful modern applications fast. Progress is the first vendor to
offer React UI components, built from the ground up, and the first to
add Fluent-inspired themes to its component suites.
"We have always been known for providing the most up-to-date tools that
make it easy for developers to build high-impact, modern business
applications," said Faris Sweis, Senior Vice President and General
Manager of Developer Tooling, Progress. "Our latest Telerik and Kendo UI
tools yet again give developers an advantage in helping them tap into
the hottest platforms and UI trends to deliver outstanding apps with
sleek designs, quickly and inexpensively."
Kendo UI React, Angular and Vue Enhancements:
Progress Kendo UI, the most complete UI library for data-rich web
applications, has always provided a stable, reliable, feature-complete
toolkit that enables developers to be more productive and build
beautiful apps quickly. New capabilities include:
-
Kendo UI for React Goes Native: The Kendo UI library now
includes native support for React, giving developers the flexibility
to select the framework of their choice and move between them freely,
all while relying on the robust UI components available in Kendo UI.
Written from the ground up for React architectures, Progress delivers
pure, high-performance React UI components without any jQuery
dependencies.
-
Kendo UI for Angular Enhancements: In response to customer
feedback, the Kendo UI library continues to enhance its support for
Angular with new components, including TreeView, Window, Splitter and
Gauges. Kendo UI tightly integrates with Angular, empowering
developers to build next-generation UIs that live up to any modern
website design requirement, including native and responsive Angular
web applications.
-
Kendo UI for Vue Adds Four New Vue Components: Pivot Grid,
Gantt Chart, Progress Bar and Splitter, allowing Vue early adopters to
carry over productivity benefits usually experienced when creating web
UI with the Kendo UI library.
Telerik Tooling Gets Fluent Theme, Enhances Xamarin Support Experience
Progress also provides Microsoft (News - Alert) developers with high performance,
modern component libraries for their web, mobile and desktop apps -
supporting cutting edge innovation while also providing for previous
versions. New features availabl today include:
-
New Fluent-Theme: With today's release, Progress is the first
developer tooling vendor to add a Fluent-inspired theme to its Telerik
control suites targeting WPF and WinForms. The new theme delivers a
modern look to desktop applications, allowing them to fit in the
contemporary appearance of the Windows operating system.
-
Enhanced Design Time Experience: Telerik UI for Xamarin now
enhances the design time experience previously unavailable for
Xamarin.Forms developers. This feature allows .NET (News - Alert) developers to drag
and drop components on the screen quickly. In addition, the new
release includes five new controls that enable fast development of
Xamarin apps.
-
Additional Database Support: In addition to support
of Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft SQL Azure Database and Oracle (News - Alert),
MySQL Telerik Reporting and Telerik Report Server now enable easy
access to more than 30 new data sources such as Salesforce, MongoDB
and Amazon Redshift.
For more details about the latest Progress Telerik release, please visit https://www.progress.com/telerik
or click
here to register for the January 30 webinar. For more details about
the latest Kendo UI release, please visit https://www.progress.com/kendo-ui
or click
here to register for the February 1 webinar.
