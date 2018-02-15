[January 24, 2018] New Era of Intelligent Process Automation to be Unveiled During Nintex xchange™

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation (WCA), will show its customer and partner community how to modernize and transform their businesses with intelligent process automation during the company's annual conference, Nintex xchange™, February 26-28, 2018 in San Diego, Calif. McKinsey & Company estimates that 68 percent of enterprise processes remain manual. Intelligent process automation, which includes capabilities to leverage AI services and actions like smart routing/approvals, smart contract reviews, smart scheduling and more, is the key to realizing untapped opportunities in the "long tail" of automation. Conference highlights include: Nintex CEO John Burton , Nintex CTO Alain Gentilhomme , Nintex CMO Matt Fleckenstein, Nintex Senior Vice President Technology Strategy Ryan Duguid, Salesforce Vice President for Strategic Research Peter Coffee and Box Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel will deliver keynote presentations that showcase how the Nintex Workflow Platform is evolving from a workflow and content automation system to an intelligent process automation platform to meet the dynamic needs of a modern workplace.

, Nintex CTO , Nintex CMO Matt Fleckenstein, Nintex Senior Vice President Technology Strategy Ryan Duguid, Salesforce Vice President for Strategic Research and Box Chief Product Officer will deliver keynote presentations that showcase how the Nintex Workflow Platform is evolving from a workflow and content automation system to an intelligent process automation platform to meet the dynamic needs of a modern workplace. Industry thought leaders Aragon Research CEO Jim Lundy and Forrester Vice President Rob Koplowitz will host sessions on the latest digital transformation trends.

and Vice President will host sessions on the latest digital transformation trends. Intenationally-recognized Artist Erik Wahl will create a dynamic multi-dimensional metaphor for how to systematically embrace innovation and risk.

40 breakout sessions will feature Nintex customers and partners across six session tracks including: 1) Customer/Partner Success Stories; 2) Extensibility of the Nintex Platform; 3) Intelligent Process Automation (IPA); 4) Migration, Change Management and Governance; 5) Product Deep Dives and Roadmap; and 6) Use Cases, Scenarios and Industry Examples. For details, visit http://nintex2018sessioncatalog.azurewebsites.net/

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect 1:1 with Nintex Technical Evangelists, Product Managers, and Support Staff in the Nintex Labs. Customers may also schedule time with a Nintex Expert to review existing workflows to identify areas of improvement.

Each day of xchange features time for networking events including a welcome reception, Ask the Experts Happy Hour, and the Attendee Party at the Wine and Culinary Event Center. Nintex xchange, formerly referred to as Nintex InspireX, is a three-day conference which provides attendees with an opportunity to connect and collaborate with Nintex customers and partners from around the globe. Attendees will hear best practices on how to easily integrate, extend, and synchronize their systems across the cloud to transform how work gets done. For more information visit https://www.nintex.com/company/events-webinars/events/xchange-conference. Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex Public Relations

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation (WCA) with more than 7,500 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries who have built and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud®, the company's cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more. Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-of-intelligent-process-automation-to-be-unveiled-during-nintex-xchange-300587278.html SOURCE Nintex

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]