New Amdocs DigitalONE Platform to Transform Customer Care and Commerce for the Communications and Media Industry

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (Nasdaq:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its newest offering to help its customers accelerate their journey to become digital service providers: Amdocs DigitalONE. DigitalOne is a digital enablement platform for customer care and commerce spanning the entire order lifecycle. It allows communications and media companies the business agility to offer new digital experiences of the type and at the pace of native Internet companies like Amazon, Uber and Airbnb. Furthermore, they can offer this regardless of which business support system they have in the back-end.

Amdocs DigitalONE Marchitecture



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ee10240-f220-40e2-a8fe-bedec6a6aa1e A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec328a4c-9df9-4542-849b-a57e8cca17e9 This is enabled by the unique, microservices-based architecture of DigitalONE which offers a full DevOps environment. Each microservice constitutes an autonomous functionality that can be independently deployed – so that serice providers can continuously improve commerce and care experiences by introducing new capabilities in short DevOps cycles. The platform itself is also cloud-native – so that it can scale on-demand to support changing activity levels. Furthermore, it incorporates open-source technologies and exposes application programming interfaces (APIs) that comply with TM Forum standards – so that new capabilities can be easily added by internal and external developers and re-used across engagement channels. “Today’s customers expect nothing less than superior digital experiences when and where they want them; service provider care and commerce operations need to increase their agility if they are to deliver on this,” said Tim McElligott, senior consulting analyst at leading analyst firm Stratecast, a Frost & Sullivan company. “With DigitalONE, Amdocs has decomposed these areas of service provider operations into small microservices to do just that. Combined with Amdocs’ DevOps approach to platform delivery, this is the most advanced microservices value proposition so far in the industry.” “We are proud to launch our next generation cloud-native, care and commerce digital offering, architected uniquely for the communications and media industry. This microservices-based platform is already deployed, serving millions of end users,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Amdocs Technology. “It is part of our open and integrated portfolio which offers service providers a variety of digital transformation approaches, from transforming a single channel to transforming the entire front-end care and commerce layer across channels, to a full-blown business transformation. Service providers are taking different paths depending on their business objectives and state of digital maturity, and with DigitalONE, we can help them see accelerated results and capture a leading position in the digital economy.”

DigitalONE is comprised of three different layers that can be deployed in a modular fashion: a digital microservices layer incorporating all care and commerce flows spanning ordering and product catalog processes, an omni-channel widget-based digital experience layer servicing agents and customers with visual web presentations of these flows, and an additional layer with channel-specific applications for self-service, retail, social, call centers and chatbots. Service providers can also choose to deploy their own channel-specific applications on top of it. The platform enables service providers to offer existing and occasional customers a new level of care personalization in Telecom and a real, digital shopping experience. Leveraging a 360-degree customer view and embedded intelligence, it enables next-best-action and next-best-offer recommendations tailored to customer wants and needs. It does this consistently across channels and multi-play, partner and hard good offerings, with seamless handover between channels and between virtual and live agents. Supporting Resources Find out more about the new Amdocs DigitalONE platform

To find out more about the state of microservices use in Telecom, read this Stratecast report: “Microservices: A Role Player in the Cloud-Native Architecture”, published Oct, 2017

