New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2018 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M). Military infrared imaging systems are at a turning point. Upgrades to legacy systems have been delayed due to budgetary pressures. Now, advanced new infrared detector technologies are becoming available that could transform the landscape and drive the military infrared imaging market to $11 billion by 2022. Some of the important trends that will start to shape advanced military infrared systems include: Uncooled systems for Manportable use with increasing performance based on large-format, small pixel Wafer-Level-Packaged (WLP) Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs) many of which are fabricated at commercial fabs that also fab low-end commercial FPAs.

Increasing competition in uncooled which has resulted in some companies withdrawing from certain market segments

Gen dual-band cooled systems – a long delayed technology which is now in programmatic development in the U.S., followed by other countries. The technology will provide armored vehicles with unprecedented range for precision strike. The emergence of Type 2 Superlattice (T2SL) detectors which have the potential to replace incumbent MCT and InSb technologies.

High Operating Temperature (HOT) cooled T2SL detectors and systems which are expected to be incorporated into major new Programs of Record over the next five years – including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

SWIR detector (mainly InGaAs) growth in the double digits

Digital-pixel readouts (DROICs) that will bring a new level of performance to all types of infrared detectors. Geographically, the U.S. continues to be the dominant supplier of military infrared systems. However, Europe, Israel and China also have a sizable presence. Countries in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere are increasing their purchases of these systems. What's new in this report? (1) Updates on the five year market forecasts for the most dynamic high performance technologies in emerging military systems: HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn/T2SL Focal Plane Arrays

HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs InGaAs FPAs and systems - a breakdown by military application and company market shares. (2) An update on spending Projections for military infrared systems for the top 25 countries worldwide: NORTH AMERICA : U.S. and Canada

: U.S. and EUROPE : UK, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Poland , Greece , Norway

: UK, , , , , , , , MIDDLE EAST : Israel , Saudi Arabia , Turkey , United Arab Emirates (UAE)

: , , , (UAE) ASIA : China , Russia , India

: , , PACIFIC RIM : Japan , South Korea , Australia , Taiwan , Singapore

: , , , , SOUTH AMERICA : Brazil , Colombia (3) Changes in U.S. Infrared Market Strategies

(4) Market shares for suppliers of gimbaled airborne infrared systems

(5) Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology Maxtech International's up-to-date research on World Military Infrared Imaging Markets separately covers the infrared detectors (FPAs) and the military infrared systems in which they are used. The following military infrared systems are covered in detail:

Ground-based Systems , including Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Thermal Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS).

Airborne Systems , including Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Systems and Persistent Surveillance Systems (aerostats and air vehicles: fixed wing, rotary wing and UAVs);

Naval Systems including optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard IRST;

Tactical Missile Seekers , including air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; and smart munitions;

Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense including infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems. The World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems is the only such report on world military infrared markets and follows Maxtech International's highly acclaimed report on world commercial infrared markets. The report contains over 400 pages of up-to-date market information and forecasts and is priced at $5250. It is only available directly from Maxtech (no third parties are authorized for its distribution.) Maxtech International's analysis of World Military Infrared Imaging Markets provides the following valuable market information: The current size of world military infrared detector and systems markets (base year: 2017).

Five-year projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets (2018 - 2022)

Geographic segmentation of the overall market into the following regions: North America , Europe , Pacific Rim , Asia , Latin America , Africa and Middle East

An analysis of military infrared capabilities for 26 countries

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide

The expected market growth rate for various types of infrared FPAs

Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems

Competitive analyses and market shares

Profiles of 46 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems – Including their market strategies Updated new sections include:

Five year market forecasts for: HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn, MWIR T2SL Focal Plane Arrays

HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs T2SL FPAs (LWIR and dual-band)

InGaAs FPAs and systems Market shares for suppliers of: Military infrared systems (Missiles. Ground, Naval, Strategic)

Airborne Gimbaled Systems

MCT FPAs

InSb FPAs

Uncooled FPAs

InGaAs FPAs

Stirling Cryocoolers The structure of the report: Executive Summary

A concise summary of the important results in the report. Introduction

A review of definitions, the scope of topics covered, the methodology used and the sources of information. Types of Infrared Detectors and Systems - An Analysis

Cooled Focal Plane Arrays, Cameras and Systems Mercury Cadmium Telluride (HgCdTe) FPAs and systems

Indium Antimonide (InSb) FPAs and systems

T2SL (Type II Superlattice) FPAs and systems

nBn/XBn FPAs and systems

QWIP (Quantum Well Infrared Photodetectors) FPAs and systems

Lead Sulfide and Lead Selenide (PbS and PbSe) FPAs and systems

Extrinsic Silicon (Si:X) FPAs and systems

Other cooled FPAs and systems

HOT (High Oerating Temperature) FPAs New developments in detector cooling technologies: Thermoelectric, Stirling and Joule-Thomson.

New developments in infrared optics, including molded optics and wafer-level optics. Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs), Cameras and Systems

Vanadium Oxide (VOx) Microbolometers and Systems

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Microbolometers and Systems

Other Microbolometers

SOI FPAs

Ferroelectric (Pyroelectric) Arrays and Systems

Thermopile Arrays and Systems

Vacuum Packaging of Uncooled FPAs

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) FPAs and Systems

Novel Uncooled Technologies Uncooled FPA development and production plans in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

The effect of commercial smartphone thermal imagers on the military infrared market. Trends in Military Infrared Imaging Systems: 1 st Gen

Gen 2 nd Gen

Gen 3 rd Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD)

Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD) HD (High Definition) Infrared Systems

HOT ("High" Operating Temperature) FPAs and Systems Major U.S. infrared programs (funding, program status and infrared components used) SADA I, II, III

2 nd Gen HTI upgrades

Gen HTI upgrades 3 rd Gen FLIR

Gen FLIR Driver's Vision Enhancer – FOS (Family of Systems)

BCTM (Brigade Combat Team Modernization)

FFV (Future Fighting Vehicle) IR

AAV (Amphibious Assault Vehicle) thermal sights

CCFLIR2

MRAP IR/EO

VOSS (Vehicle Optics Sensor System)

CROWS

TWS (Thermal Weapon Sights)

FWS (Family of Weapon Sights): Individual, Crew Served and Sniper

ENVG III (Enhanced Night Vision Goggle)

M2WS (M2 Crew Served Day/Night Weapon Sight)

COTI (Clip On Thermal Imager) and COSI (Clip-On SWIR Imager)

DCHS (Dual Channel Heavy Sight)

INOD (Improved Night/Day Fire Control Observation Device)

HHPTD (Hand Held Precision Targeting Device)

MRTB (Medium Range Thermal Bi-ocular)

LLDR (Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder) and LLDR 3

LTLM II (Laser Target Locator Module)

JETS (Joint Effects Targeting System)

F-22 Missile Launch Detector (MLD)

F-35 Joint Strike Fighter EO (EOTS and DAS)

Sniper ATP (Advanced Targeting Pod) and ATP-SE

Litening G5 Targeting Pod

ATFLIR (Advanced Targeting FLIR) and HD ATFLIR

OpenPod (Targeting, IRST etc.)

F/A-18E/F IRST (Infrared Search and Track)

Legion IRST for F-15C and F-16

MTS (Multispectral Targeting System), including AN/DAS-4

CSP (Common Sensor Payload)

Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System (DVEPS)

ACES-HY (Hyperspectral Sensors) and SPIRITT (Spectral Infrared Imaging Transition Testbed)

MTADS/PNVS upgrade for Apache

DIRCM (Directed Infrared Counter Measures)

LAIRCM (Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures) and NexGen MWS (Missile Warning System)

CIRCM (Common Infrared Countermeasures)

LIMWS (Limited Interim Missile Warning System)

ATDS (Advanced Threat Detection System)

Assault DIRCM (ADIRCM)

DAIRCM (Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasures)

ThNDR (proposed fast-jet missile warning)

P-8A Poseidon EO/IR

UAV EO/IR systems (Switchblade, LMAMS, Reaper, Shadow RQ-7Bv2, Gray Eagle , Global Hawk, Triton MQ-4C, Raven, Fire Scout MQ-8B, Scan Eagle, Blackjack RQ-21A, Puma AE)

, Global Hawk, Triton MQ-4C, Raven, Fire Scout MQ-8B, Scan Eagle, Blackjack RQ-21A, Puma AE) Javelin

JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile)

JSOW (Joint Standoff Weapon)

SDB II (Small Diameter Bomb II)

AIM-9X

Shipboard IRST

CESARS (Combined EO/IR Surveillance and Response System)

SPS (Shipboard Protection System)

OASuW (Offensive Anti-Surface Weapon)

Phalanx CIWS

RAM (Rolling Airframe Missile)

PGSS (Persistent Ground Surveillance System)

PTDS (Persistent Threat Detection System)

AWAPSS (Airborne Wide Area Persistent Surveillance Sensor)

ARGUS-IR (Autonomous Real-time Ground Ubiquitous Surveillance - Infrared)

WAPS (Wide Area Persistent Surveillance - AngelFire)

U-2 SYERS reconnaissance pod and Global Hawk with MS-177 sensor

SBIRS (Space-based Infrared System)

SBIRS Next Gen

OPIR (Overhead Persistent Infrared) and WFOV HP (Wide Field of View Hosted Payload)

CHIRP (Commercially Hosted Infrared Payload)

FORTRESS (Focused Opportunity Reaching Toward Reliable Electro-Optic Strategic Sensors)

STSS (Space Tracking and Surveillance System)

PTSS (Precision Tracking Space System)

Ballistic Missile Defense (Aegis BMD, Standard Missile SM-3 Kinetic Warhead seeker, Ground-based Midcourse Segment, EKV seeker, RKV – Redesigned Kill Vehicle, THAAD – plus many others). European infrared programs MIRAS missile warning system for A400M

AASM

ASRAAM upgrades

ANL/Sea Venom

Storm Shadow /Scalp EG

/Scalp EG Fire Shadow

FCLV (Panther)

Leopard-2 upgrades

Scorpion

FELIN

Challenger II Life Extension Program

Ajax vehicle (Scout SV)

Icarus/MIPS (Active Protection System for UK armored vehicles)

FENNEK

Eurofighter Typhoon, Pirate IRST

Skyward G IRST

Miysys DIRCM

BGTI

Catherine FC, MP, XP

Damocles

Talios

PDL NG

DDM-NG

DNVS3

SSARF

IRIS-T

JSM/NSM

MMP

OSF

ARTEMIS IRST

PASEO

SMArt 155

IdZ/Gladius (WBZG-HuntIR, NYXUS-Bird, IRV, DRAGON-C)

NH-90

Tiger

Taurus

VBCI

FCAS

EOMS NG

Watchkeeper Technology Trends

Leading research and technology developments are discussed. High Operating Temperature ("HOT") sensors (including nBn FPAs), new developments in Type II Superlattice (T2SL) FPAs (VISTA), 3-D Imaging Sensors, Digital-pixel ROICs (DROICs), Ultra-small pixel Uncooled FPAs and Novel Uncooled FPA development. The latest and upcoming DARPA programs. Military Infrared Programs

More than 200 major military infrared programs worldwide are described including the detector type, prime contractors, status of program and status of funding. Market Segmentation and Forecasts

World market sizes and forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are provided separately for Infrared Detectors and Systems.

The overall market (consumption) is segmented geographically into the following regions: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East.

A five-year forecast (by number of units) is made separately for the following FPAs: mercury cadmium telluride, indium antimonide, nBn/XBn/MWIR T2SL, QWIPs, Other Cooled FPAs (LWIR and dual-band T2SL), Uncooled Microbolometers, Indium Gallium Arsenide and Other Uncooled.

Separate forecasts are given comparing HOT MCT FPAs and HOT nBn/XBn FPAs and a 10 year forecast for 3rd Gen FPAs

A separate, more detailed forecast is given for U.S. military infrared systems in the following segments:

Tactical Missiles, Strategic Missiles and Defense, Airborne, Naval and Ground Based systems.

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide Suppliers of Military Infrared Detectors and Systems

The structure of the military infrared industry is analyzed. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared detectors (overall) and of various types of infrared FPAs are given separately. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared systems are given. Market shares for EO/IR gimbals are provided. Market shares for suppliers of Stirling cryocoolers are given. A total of 46 company profiles are provided, including: AIM Infrarot-Module (AIM)

BAE Systems

Boeing

Clear Align

Diehl Defence

Leonardo DRS

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems of America

FLIR Systems

Fujitsu

Harris

Hensoldt Optronics

Honeywell International

i3system

IAI – Tamam

IRnova

L3 Technologies

L3 Cincinnati Electronics

L3 Infrared Products

L3 Insight

L3 KEO

L3 Wescam

Leonardo/Co./Leonardo MW

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Electric

N2 Imaging Systems/UTC

NEC

NORINCO-Kunming North/North GuangWei IC (GWIC)

Northrop Grumman

Opgal

Orbital ATK

Orion R&P

Qioptiq

QmagiQ

Rafael

Raytheon

Raytheon Vision Systems

Rheinmetall Electronic Solutions

SCD Semi-Conductor Dev.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Sofradir

Sumitomo Electric

Teledyne

Thales

ULIS

UTC Aerospace Systems Other companies included in the report: 3E EOS, ACREO, AeroVironment, Agiltron, Air Liquide, Alphacore, Amorphous Materials, Artis, Aselsan, Ball Aerospace, Beijing BOP, Bertin Technologies, Bharat Electronics, Bosch, CETC, Cantronic, Chunghwa, Controp, Dali, Edmund Optics, Elbit/Elisra, ENOSA, EO System Co., Electro Optical Industries, EPIR Technologies, Excelitas, Fermionics, Fisba Optik, Fraunhofer Institut, Freescale, GDLS, GHOPTO, Guangzhou SAT, Guide Infrared, Gulfstream, HGH Infrared Systems, Hamamatsu, Hanhwa Systems, Heimann Sensor, Hood Technology, HRL Labs, II-VI Infrared, IAI-Elta, IEC Infrared, INO, Insitu, IntelliEPi, Intevac, IQE, IRay, IRCameras, Jenoptik, JIR, Kazan Optical & Mechanical Plant, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KEC Corp., Keii, Kongsberg, Kinghome, Korean Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), Kopin, CEA/LETI, Leidos, Lightpath Technologies, LumaSense, Magnity, Mikro-Tasarim, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, MTech Imaging, NATECH, New Imaging Technologies (NIT), New Infrared Technologies (NIT), NikkoIA, Ningbo Sunny, Nippon Avionics, Nivisys, North Guangwei IC (GWIC), NXP, Obzerv Technologies, OIP Sensor Systems, ON Semiconductor, Ophir, Optics 1, Optikos, PCO, Photonis, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Princeton Lightwave, Radiance Technologies, RAMSYS, Raptor Photonics, Ricor, Rochester Precision Optics, Rockwell Collins, Saab, SABCA, Santa Barbara Infrared, Sapfir, Schott, Senseeker, Seek Thermal, Senop, Simrad Optronics, Sivananthan Labs, STELOP Pte., Spetztekhnika, State Scientific Research & Engineering Institute, STELOP, St. Johns Optical Systems, Taurus Systems GmbH, Thermoteknix, Toshiba, TowerJazz, U & U Engineering, Sumitomo Electric, Ulirvision, Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant, Umicore, Vertex, Voxtel, Vigo Systems, Xenics, Zvezda Strela Research and Production Center. TABLES AND CHARTS IN THE REPORT TABLES

