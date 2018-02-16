[January 18, 2018] New Year's Resolution: Be Cheap with CheapOair's Picks for Where to Go in 2018

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online travel agency CheapOair has released a list of affordable destinations for each month in 2018. From finding the cheapest flights, to avoiding crowds, to having the best weather, CheapOair offers travelers insight and advice on how to take a great vacation on a budget. So go ahead, be cheap! In January, travel to Orlando, Florida: Orlando's theme parks don't exactly have an off-season, but you can expect things to be slightly slower during the winter. Due to the reduced crowds, you are more likely to get cheap hotel rates in Orlando. The mild weather also means that you can enjoy the attractions without the extreme heat and humidity that plagues the region later in the year. In February, travel to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Vietnam is one of travel's newest hot spots and therefore isn't too overpriced…yet. Travelers should plan to visit soon before it becomes overcrowded by tourists and prices surge. Weather-wise, winter is one of the best times to visit Ho Chi Minh City as temperatures are warm and there is a smaller chance of rain. In March, travel to Denver, Colorado: Take advantage of discount airfares to Colorado for some skiing and riding this spring. Many of Colorado's major ski areas are less than two hours from the airport including Breckenridge, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Copper, and Vail. Plus, in March temperatures are on the rise, so you can enjoy your time out on the slopes and then relax on the deck of the lodge when you break for lunch. In April, travel to Baltimore, Maryland: For the third year in a row, Baltimore will transform into "Light City" in April, a month-long festival showcasing light installations such as illuminated sculptures, projections, interactive technologies, and performances. Also, make sure to spend time checking out the city's revamped cultural scene with the addition of many new hip restaurants and bars. In May, travel to Mexico City, Mexico: Visit Mexico City just before rainy season strikes at the beginning of summer. Since Mexico City is still an up-and-coming destination, accommodations, transportation, food, and activities are all still very affordable. Discover the many world-class museums, or venture outside of the city to the ancient ruins of Teotihuacan. In June, travel to Honolulu, Hawaii: June offers ome of Hawaii's best weather with low rainfall and moderate temperatures. Since this is just before the summer peak season, you are likely to still find some hotel deals, plus flights to Honolulu are expected to be cheaper than usual this year. In July, travel to Seattle, Washington: In addition to the famed Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, and the many art and science museums, Seattle offers plenty of outdoor activities in the summer that include scenic hiking, biking, or getting out on the water on a Washington State Ferry Boat. Keep in mind that July is a tricky month for traveling as there are few places that aren't in peak season, Seattle included. If you are looking for flights to Seattle in July, book early so you have the most options available to you. In August, travel to Montreal, Canada: Escape the heat of summer and head north of the border to Montreal for a taste of European-influenced culture. Visit Vieux-Montreal (Old Montreal) for lunch at a sidewalk cafe along cobble stone streets that date back over 375 years. Summer is a popular time to visit the historic city, so travelers should book airline tickets and hotel rooms early for the best prices.

In September travel to Beijing, China: Summer is the peak season for travel to China and it can also get unbearably hot. By waiting until September, you'll miss out on the large influx of tourists and you'll also experience a more temperate climate. Fly to Beijing and visit Tiananmen Square where you can see the Forbidden City and the National Museum of China. The Great Wall of China is also worth a day trip outside of the city. In October, travel to Phoenix, Arizona: Phoenix, and nearby Scottsdale, offer travelers lots of outdoor adventures such as hiking and biking around the desert mountains. In October, the temperatures drop slightly from the heat of summer making it more tolerable to explore the great outdoors. Since peak season is during the winter, travelers in October should be able to find lower prices on hotels and on flights to Phoenix. In November, travel to Reykjavik, Iceland: Peak season for this hot spot is during the summer, so you can usually find great fares for flights to Iceland during late fall and winter. The cold, dark months between October and April also offer optimal conditions for spotting the Northern Lights. In December, travel to Bogota, Colombia: Colombians celebrate Christmas for nearly the entire month of December, with the festivities really picking up on December 7th for Candle Day. The warm weather combined with their over-the-top traditions make Colombia a one-of-a-kind trip for the holiday season. For more information, please visit www.cheapoair.com, plus follow our social media pages, www.facebook.com/cheapoair, www.twitter.com/cheapoair, and www.instagram.com/cheapoair. Download the CheapOair app for Apple or Android for an on-the-go travel concierge experience. About CheapOair

CheapOair is a flight-focused hybrid travel agency that enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies.

