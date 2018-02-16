[January 18, 2018] New Survey Shows Physician Satisfaction Rates Highest for Practice Fusion

Practice Fusion, the leading cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) platform, has received the highest physician satisfaction rating amongst other industry-leading EHRs according to a new survey released by Reaction Data. The survey sought to better understand physician sentiment toward EHRs and to identify qualities that can help clinicians choose a platform that best suits their needs. Evaluating the most commonly used EHR vendors, 889 physicians who use an EHR daily were asked to rate their experience, on a scale of zero to 10, of how inclined they were to recommend their vendor to a peer or colleague. Physician specialty, as well as demographic data including organizational size and facility type, were also gathered to provide the proper context to their ratings. Of the vendors surveyed, Practice Fusion received thehighest overall satisfaction rating, with 70 percent of participants advocating for the company's EHR - providing a rating score of seven or higher. "Our reputation in the market reflects our steadfast commitment to our community of physician users and our mission to improve healthcare as the most connected cloud-based EHR platform in the U.S." said Tom Langan, CEO of Practice Fusion. "This research report underscores that Practice Fusion is the de facto solution for small and independent physician practices." Physicians who were surveyed ranged in specialty, with the majority in pediatrics (21%), internal medicine (12%), anesthesiology (11%), psychiatry (9%), and emergency medicine (8%). Almost 40 percent of clinicians were from physician-owned practices or clinics, 29 percent were from hospitals affiliated with an integrated delivery network (IDN), 17 percent were from a practice or clinic owned by an IDN or health system, and 14 percent were from a standalone hospital. Nearly 40 percent of respondents worked in acute facilities, while almost 60 percent worked in ambulatory settings. Additional EHR vendors surveyed included athenahealth, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, Epic, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, MEDITECH and NextGen (News - Alert) .

About Practice Fusion Practice Fusion is the leading cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) platform for doctors and patients in the U.S., with a mission of connecting doctors, patients and data to drive better health and save lives. By facilitating over five million patient visits a month with more than 600 connected partners, Practice Fusion helps coordinate care within the largest healthcare ecosystem in the U.S. As the most widely used cloud-based ambulatory EHR, Practice Fusion is helping to reshape the future of healthcare.

