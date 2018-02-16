|
|[January 18, 2018]
|
New Survey Shows Physician Satisfaction Rates Highest for Practice Fusion
Practice
Fusion, the leading cloud-based electronic health record (EHR)
platform, has received the highest physician satisfaction rating amongst
other industry-leading EHRs according to a new survey released by
Reaction Data.
The survey sought to better understand physician sentiment toward EHRs
and to identify qualities that can help clinicians choose a platform
that best suits their needs. Evaluating the most commonly used EHR
vendors, 889 physicians who use an EHR daily were asked to rate their
experience, on a scale of zero to 10, of how inclined they were to
recommend their vendor to a peer or colleague. Physician specialty, as
well as demographic data including organizational size and facility
type, were also gathered to provide the proper context to their ratings.
Of the vendors surveyed, Practice Fusion received thehighest overall
satisfaction rating, with 70 percent of participants advocating for the
company's EHR - providing a rating score of seven or higher.
"Our reputation in the market reflects our steadfast commitment to our
community of physician users and our mission to improve healthcare as
the most connected cloud-based EHR platform in the U.S." said Tom
Langan, CEO of Practice Fusion. "This research report underscores that
Practice Fusion is the de facto solution for small and independent
physician practices."
Physicians who were surveyed ranged in specialty, with the majority in
pediatrics (21%), internal medicine (12%), anesthesiology (11%),
psychiatry (9%), and emergency medicine (8%). Almost 40 percent of
clinicians were from physician-owned practices or clinics, 29 percent
were from hospitals affiliated with an integrated delivery network
(IDN), 17 percent were from a practice or clinic owned by an IDN or
health system, and 14 percent were from a standalone hospital. Nearly 40
percent of respondents worked in acute facilities, while almost 60
percent worked in ambulatory settings. Additional EHR vendors surveyed
included athenahealth, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, Epic, GE Healthcare,
Greenway Health, MEDITECH and NextGen (News - Alert).
About Practice Fusion
Practice Fusion is the leading cloud-based electronic health record
(EHR) platform for doctors and patients in the U.S., with a mission of
connecting doctors, patients and data to drive better health and save
lives. By facilitating over five million patient visits a month with
more than 600 connected partners, Practice Fusion helps coordinate care
within the largest healthcare ecosystem in the U.S. As the most widely
used cloud-based ambulatory EHR, Practice Fusion is helping to reshape
the future of healthcare.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005782/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]