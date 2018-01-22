|
|[January 11, 2018]
|
New APPA Standard Outlines Total Cost of Ownership Principles for Built Environment
APPA announced today that it has published the first American National
Standard (ANS (News - Alert)) for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): APPA 1000-1 - Total
Cost of Ownership for Facilities Asset Management (TCO) - Part 1: Key
Principles.
APPA 1000-1 was recently approved for publication as an ANS by
the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). The standard
identifies and defines the foundational elements and structure required
to implement Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) principles for facilities.
The delivery of APPA 1000-1 is timely, given the growing need for
building owners, financial operators and facilities professionals to
produce the greatest possible return on the investments they make daily
in their facility assets.
One of the key drivers for the creation of APPA 1000-1 is the recognized
need to ensure that the entire cost of purchasing and owning a building
through its lifetime is transparent and clearly understood by all
stakeholders, and more importantly, prior to finalizing building and
design plans on new construction. All too often, the predictive cost
analysis for a new building stops at "first cost" (planning,
construction and commissioning), when in fact the life of a building
asset requires replacement of energy, utility, and safety systems;
continual maintenance of the building exterior and interior and
replacement of materials; updates to design and functionality; and other
numerous and critical requirements.
As building infrastructure ages, and as a facility's purpose changes
over time, owners and operators of facilities must plan and anticipate
necessary updates and replacements to support the full value of the
asset while effectively managing costs. Utilizing Total Cost of
Ownership, building owners and facility professionals are empowered o
predict needs and deliver data-driven results, thereby allowing them to
manage the building portfolio proactively, rather than reactively.
"The release of Part 1 of the APPA TCO standard sets the stage for a
transformation in the facilities and infrastructure industries to move
from a focus primarily on the first cost of structures to a far more
responsible and sustainable Total Cost of Ownership view," said Deke
Smith, co-chair of APPA's TCO Work Group. "It is imperative that we not
only have the money to build a structure, but also to ensure it remains
fully operational and environmentally friendly throughout its useful
lifecycle. This provides an important step in the long-term stewardship
of any organization's capital assets."
As a practice, TCO was first developed and pioneered by Doug
Christensen, a former president of APPA and founding co-chair of the
APPA TCO Work Group, who first utilized TCO concepts while serving as
the facilities director for Brigham Young University.
"Under the guidance of Doug Christensen, who implemented TCO at Brigham
Young University 30 years ago, APPA took a leadership position in
developing this standard because of the proven direct application and
benefit that can be realized on educational campuses," said Ana Thiemer,
co-chair of APPA's TCO Work Group. "However, this standard has a much
broader application; the principals of TCO can also be applied
throughout the commercial real estate industry."
APPA 1000-1 Total Cost of Ownership for Facilities Asset Management
(TCO) - Part 1: Key Principles is available through the APPA
bookstore.
A companion standard to APPA 1000-1 is now in development, which will
focus on the data elements and provide direction on the implementation
of TCO. It is anticipated that the companion standard will be available
for public review in late 2018.
About APPA
APPA - Leadership in Educational Facilities, provides educational
facilities professionals the tools, services and networking to build
their careers, transform their institutions, and elevate the value and
recognition of facilities in education. APPA is the association of
choice for more than 14,000 educational facilities professionals from
1,300 educational institutions in North America. APPA is recognized as
an ANSI Accredited Standards Developer and is the recognized U.S.
producer and publisher of American National Standards for the facilities
management industry and profession. www.appa.org
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006047/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]