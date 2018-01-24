|
|[January 10, 2018]
|
New Jersey Launches New Online Campground Reservation System
The New
Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's (NJ DEP) Division of
Parks and Forestry has launched a new online campground reservation
system as part of the DEP's overall effort to improve customer service,
Commissioner Bob Martin (News - Alert) announced today.
The NJ
Outdoors online reservations system can be accessed at www.camping.nj.gov.
It provides flexible search capabilities for finding and reserving tent
sites, cabins or shelters within the New Jersey State Park System, and
it is part of a broader, ongoing DEP effort to improve customer service
and information services through online and mobile-device technologies.
"The New Jersey State Park System offers some of the best camping
experiences found anywhere," Commissioner Martin said. "This new
reservation system will make it easier than ever to plan an affordable
weekend getaway or vacation at our great state parks, forests and
recreation areas to create memories that will last a lifetime."
The system, developed in partnership with the New Jersey Division of
NICUSA Inc., went live early December. It provides updated maps and park
information filters that allow users to more easily check site
availability and plan visits around amenities and recreational
opportunities available at each park.
Features of NJ Outdoors inclde:
-
The ability to easily update or cancel a campground reservation;
-
A list of current discounts available at state parks;
-
A document upload feature for pet license and vaccination documents to
make check-in easier at pet-friendly campsites;
-
An optional account creation feature, which allows campers to securely
store their payment and access their camping history;
-
A real-time notification system that alerts campers of events that
could affect their stay or upcoming reservations.
"Whether your interest is hiking, kayaking or simply relaxing by the
campfire, it is our sincerest hope that residents and visitors will find
this new reservation system a convenient portal into planning their
camping adventures in a park system that offers a wide range of
opportunities for enjoying the outdoors," said Division of Parks and
Forestry Director Mark Texel.
The State Park Service boasts 50 state parks, forests, recreation areas,
battlefields and marinas. Camping is available at 19 sites, from Brendan
Byrne State Forest in the Pinelands to Stokes State Forest near the
Delaware Water Gap to Parvin State Park in Salem County.
The New
Jersey Information Division of NICUSA, Inc. is the official digital
goverment partner of New Jersey, assisting governmental entities with
web-enabling their information services. The company has partnered with
the DEP on other information services projects, including development of
an award-winning WARN NJDEP smart device app that allows the public to
report non-emergency environmental incidents, which is available in the Google
Play store, the Apple
App Store and the Microsoft
app store
About NIC (News - Alert)
NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
