[January 10, 2018] New Jersey Launches New Online Campground Reservation System

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's (NJ DEP) Division of Parks and Forestry has launched a new online campground reservation system as part of the DEP's overall effort to improve customer service, Commissioner Bob Martin (News - Alert) announced today. The NJ Outdoors online reservations system can be accessed at www.camping.nj.gov. It provides flexible search capabilities for finding and reserving tent sites, cabins or shelters within the New Jersey State Park System, and it is part of a broader, ongoing DEP effort to improve customer service and information services through online and mobile-device technologies. "The New Jersey State Park System offers some of the best camping experiences found anywhere," Commissioner Martin said. "This new reservation system will make it easier than ever to plan an affordable weekend getaway or vacation at our great state parks, forests and recreation areas to create memories that will last a lifetime." The system, developed in partnership with the New Jersey Division of NICUSA Inc., went live early December. It provides updated maps and park information filters that allow users to more easily check site availability and plan visits around amenities and recreational opportunities available at each park. Features of NJ Outdoors inclde: The ability to easily update or cancel a campground reservation;

A list of current discounts available at state parks;

A document upload feature for pet license and vaccination documents to make check-in easier at pet-friendly campsites;

An optional account creation feature, which allows campers to securely store their payment and access their camping history;

A real-time notification system that alerts campers of events that could affect their stay or upcoming reservations. "Whether your interest is hiking, kayaking or simply relaxing by the campfire, it is our sincerest hope that residents and visitors will find this new reservation system a convenient portal into planning their camping adventures in a park system that offers a wide range of opportunities for enjoying the outdoors," said Division of Parks and Forestry Director Mark Texel. The State Park Service boasts 50 state parks, forests, recreation areas, battlefields and marinas. Camping is available at 19 sites, from Brendan Byrne State Forest in the Pinelands to Stokes State Forest near the Delaware Water Gap to Parvin State Park in Salem County.

The New Jersey Information Division of NICUSA, Inc. is the official digital goverment partner of New Jersey, assisting governmental entities with web-enabling their information services. The company has partnered with the DEP on other information services projects, including development of an award-winning WARN NJDEP smart device app that allows the public to report non-emergency environmental incidents, which is available in the Google Play store, the Apple App Store and the Microsoft app store About NIC (News - Alert) NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005123/en/

